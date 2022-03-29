By

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on national TV. Alex Baldwin shoots and kills a colleague on a film crew. Kathy Griffin wants to behead President Trump. Now we have the Hollywood mental case, Sally Field, saying she would like to be violent against Gov. Abbott and Gov. DeSantis. ““Those men who are doing that, and they’re mostly male governors who are doing it, are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry,” the Forest Gump star told Variety, after being asked what she thinks of these pro-life legislation in states like Texas and Florida. “I think it’s criminal. They’re so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for blacks, for the LGBTQ community. I can’t say enough horrible things about what I feel about those men,” Sally Field continued said while not specifying what’s “criminal” about what’s being done.” Is it the water, the drugs, the booze that attracts mental cases? Hollywood could become a large mental institution.

Sally Field: If I See Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott ‘I Cannot Be Responsible for What I Would Do’

Breitbart, 3/26/22

Actress Sally Field says that if she sees Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) or Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), she “cannot be responsible for what I would do.”

“Those men who are doing that, and they’re mostly male governors who are doing it, are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry,” the Forest Gump star told Variety, after being asked what she thinks of these pro-life legislation in states like Texas and Florida.

“I think it’s criminal. They’re so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for blacks, for the LGBTQ community. I can’t say enough horrible things about what I feel about those men,” Sally Field continued said while not specifying what’s “criminal” about what’s being done.

“If you see them coming toward me, those two governors specifically [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis], lead me out of the way because I cannot be responsible for what I would do. Heidi [she addresses her publicist, who is in the room],” Field declared.

“Do you hear me? Lead me away,” the Smokey and the Bandit actress said.

For Field, the climate change campaigner and pro-abortion agitator is preaching politics the way she said she would several years ago.

Other Hollywood elites, however, have been up in arms and having a collective meltdown over life-saving legislation, such as the “heartbeat” law in Texas, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

In September, Hollywood celebrities — including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman — hit the panic button after Texas officially enacted its pro-life law, and even went as far as to dub Texas lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” and accuse them of enacting “sharia” law.

In October, Milano went on a rant about how “fucked up Americans right now” and a Supreme Court that she claims is “packed with abusers.” The actress also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”