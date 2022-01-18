By

Any day now the Salt Lake City Tribune is going to change it s name to Pravda. The editorial board want the unvaxxed locked up in their homes, isolated from society—though those taking the vaccine are as likely to get the virus—and it spread it. “According to the Board—the whole Board, mind you—Salt Lake City is no longer a “truly civilized place.” If it were, the Board contends, Utah Governor Spencer Cox would find a way to enlist the National Guard in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere,” the board wrote. “But it may be too late for that, politically and medically.” Like the Soviet Union this newspaper want to use the military to enforce these new rules—Nazi Germany would be proud of the Tribune. Why is anyone buying it—or advertising in it?

Salt Lake Tribune editorial board calls for deploying National Guard to keep unvaxxed in their homes

Melissa Fine, BPR, 1/14/22

The entire Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board got together and published an op-ed Saturday that has many wondering if we are still living in America.

According to the Board—the whole Board, mind you—Salt Lake City is no longer a “truly civilized place.” If it were, the Board contends, Utah Governor Spencer Cox would find a way to enlist the National Guard in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere,” the board wrote. “But it may be too late for that, politically and medically.”

Apparently, the editorial board at the Salt Lake Tribune is frustrated by their government officials— “mostly but not exclusively Republicans” the Board notes with disdain—and their obsession with the Constitution.

“Any move or recommendation to mask up or, when safe and effective vaccines became available, to make vaccination a requirement of admission to public places and society in general was shouted down as an unwarranted imposition on individual freedoms,” the editorial reads.

At the same time, they were clear in their support of President Biden mandating vaccinations, faulting the president only for being “months late” in making tests and masks available.

“President Joe Biden tried to pull a couple of useful levers by ordering vaccine mandates for health care workers and vaccine-or-test rules for workplaces of more than 100 employees. The U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld the former while quashing the latter, foolishly holding that a communicable disease is not a workplace hazard,” they wrote. “Not that Biden is blameless in all this. Seeing the obvious reluctance of so many people to get, or to require, vaccinations has only now moved him to push to make tests and the most effective kind of masks available to everyone. It’s the right thing to do, but months late.”

The Board laments that, without strong arm tactics from the government, they were left with nothing but “foolishness and misinformation, promises of being rescued by everything from a bleach cocktail to horse dewormer’s to, most recently, drinking our own urine.”

The desperate group of so-called journalists, socially distancing but wishing they could huddle together, now fear their only recourse is to freely “watch our children lose weeks, months or more of their precious educational opportunities and to wonder whether it is safe to go to work or to the store or to sporting events. To see businesses close for want of employees or lack of customers.”

It is difficult to imagine these folks delivering the news to Utah’s residents. Five minutes on Google debunks, for the thousandth time, each of their hysterical claims.

They admit that the omicron variant has followed a virus’s normal evolutionary path and is less potent, despite being more easily transmissible, but claim refusals to require vaccinations will continue to overwhelm hospitals.

Again, their ignorance is on full display.

Studies from around the world are plentiful and clearly show that, even in those who are boosted to the max, the vaccines are not effective against Omicron.

Just last month, the New York Times reported: “A growing body of preliminary research suggests the COVID vaccines used in most of the world offer almost no defense against becoming infected by the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

And last week, a study out of South Africa, where Omicron originated, suggests “a high carriage rate even in those known to be vaccinated.”

With respect to therapeutics, documents prepared for the Pentagon’s Inspector General and leaked to Project Veritas on January 11 confirmed that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are effective treatments for a Covid infection, and Anthony Fauci knew it.

So, one has to wonder, with so much reliable, published information about Omicron so readily available, why is the Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board so willing to deploy troops and deny citizens of their civil liberties?

Is that really how “truly civilized” Americans behave?

Or are those simply the virtue signals of a misinformed bunch of bitter board members?