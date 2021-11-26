By

This Christmas you will have the opportunity of donating money to the KKK-at most malls, grocery stores and big box stores like WalMart and Target. To confuse and lie to you, the KKK names will not be on the kettles with "Christians" begging for money. Nope this is the modern Salvation Army, a rag tag group of bigots and haters, pretending to be of Faith yet using that brand to promote and finance racism in America.

DISGUSTING: Salvation Army Wants White Donors To Offer A “Sincere Apology” For “Systemic” Racism.

by Eric Thompson. Trendng Politics, 11/24/21

What was founded in 1865 in London, England, as both a protestant Christian church and an international charitable organization, the Salvation Army has now embraced Critical Race Theory.

Its first “red kettle” was set up in Oakland, California in 1891 and since then millions of people have dropped coins and bills into their kettles while a smiling person repeating ” Merry Christmas” rings a handheld bell perpetually.

Unfortunately, this Christian organization, like many others who have drifted away from the sole purpose of advancing the Gospel, is now embracing racist ideology peddled by anti-white activists including Ibram Kendi.

The organization is embracing the ideas of Black Lives Matter, an activist group, deemed as domestic terrorists by some, who are working to “dismantle white privilege” and “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

The Salvation Army’s leadership team just created an “International Social Justice Commission” which has developed and released a “resource” to educate its white donors, volunteers and employees called Let’s Talk about Racism. It asserts Christianity is institutionally racist, calling for white Christians to repent and offer “a sincere apology” to blacks for being “antagonistic.. to black people or the culture, values, and interests of the black community.”

“Many have come to believe that we live in a post-racial society, but racism is very real for our brothers and sisters who are refused jobs and housing, denied basic rights and brutalized and oppressed simply because of the color of their skin,” one lesson explains. “There is an urgent need for Christians to evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith, and to live faithfully in today’s world.”

In an accompanying Study Guide on Racism, Salvation Army authors explain that all whites are racist, even if they don’t realize it.