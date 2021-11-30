By

Looks like even an openly hate filled, racist organization can be pressured into backing down—publicly. The Salvation Army had issued a guide claiming that all white people (including people who donate to them) are racist due to their DNA. Now they have withdrawn the guidelines—maybe because too many “racists” did not like to be smeared or abused. For a Christian organization, this group is operating like the BLM, not a religious organization. I suppose donations will be down this year—harming the poor. To me the only racist here is the Salvation Army. Only by leadership quitting or being fired would show they understand that screaming racism about people due to their race is morally wrong—it is UNCHRISTIAN. “The Salvation Army has withdrawn its controversial “Let’s Talk About … Racism” guide following criticism and donor backlash over the text that asked white supporters of the charity group to deliver “sincere” apologies for their race and the past sins of the Church. As a result of some of the guide’s more extreme positions becoming public, donors and supporters across the country have been rescinding their support of the organization.”

Salvation Army withdraws guide that asks white supporters to apologize for their race

The group has withdrawn the controversial guide amid backlash from donors.

By Sophie Mann, Just the News, 11/29/21

The Salvation Army has withdrawn its controversial “Let’s Talk About … Racism” guide following criticism and donor backlash over the text that asked white supporters of the charity group to deliver “sincere” apologies for their race and the past sins of the Church.

As a result of some of the guide’s more extreme positions becoming public, donors and supporters across the country have been rescinding their support of the organization.

In a statement titled “The Salvation Army’s Response to False Claims on the Topic of Racism,” the 156-year-old organization denies that the purpose of the guide or subsequent discussions revolving around the guide were meant to tell anyone “how to think.” However, the group has also opted to withdraw the guide for “appropriate review.”

The group is perhaps best known for collecting coins and paper money in red kettles outside of stores during the Christmas holiday season with a member ringing a bell.

The statement, in part, also reads: “The Salvation Army occasionally publishes internal study guides on various complex topics to help foster positive conversations and grace-filled reflection among Salvationists. By openly discussing these issues, we always hope to encourage the development of a more thoughtful organization that is better positioned to support those in need. But no one is being told how to think. Period.”

A few paragraphs later, it continues: “We have done our best to provide accurate information, but unfortunately, some have chosen to ignore those efforts. At the same time, International Headquarters realized that certain aspects of the guide may need to be clarified.

“Consequently, for both reasons, the International Social Justice Commission has now withdrawn the guide for appropriate review.”