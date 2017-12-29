San Anselmo Councilman Takes A Knee During Pledge Of Allegiance–Want Gov’t CONTROL of Internet!

By

Kaepernick thought by taking a knee instead of standing for the Flag he would become a hero. Instead his hate of cops and white people—including his own mother and ending a mediocre football career. Now we have a Bay Area city councilman taking a knee because he opposes the FCC policy on “Net neutrality”. No, this is not a joke. Prior to 2015 we did not have government involved in the Internet—and look how it grew—this councilman is upset that the Federal government can no longer control the Internet—hence the knee. “Although supportive of the former 49er, Greene says he’s protesting something else. “I can’t stand the destruction Donald Trump is wreaking on our country,” he said. “Eliminating net neutrality, his use of office of the Presidency for his own selfish business gain.” For two months no one asked why he was taking a knee. Finally, a newspaper reporter asked. “I thought about it,” said Greene of revealing his motive. Former San Anselmo Councilman Tom McInerney can be heard chuckling in the video of the October protest. He says Greene’s action was ‘laughable’ because he has a tendency to grandstand.” Trump Derangement Syndrome is not only found in the office of San Fran Nan (Pelosi), but in the radical, sick minds of others as well—even those outside of CNN and MSNBC. This poor guy need help—is he mentally capable to voting on the City Council?

San Anselmo Councilman Takes A Knee During Pledge Of Allegiance

CBS SF, 12/28/17

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — While it has become commonplace for professional football players to take a knee during the National Anthem, San Anselmo’s Ford Greene may be the only local politician to carry the practice over into a city council meeting.

Greene has been dropping to a knee during the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of council meetings since the October 10th meeting. Some council members assumed he was backing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s Black Lives Matter protest.

Although supportive of the former 49er, Greene says he’s protesting something else.

“I can’t stand the destruction Donald Trump is wreaking on our country,” he said. “Eliminating net neutrality, his use of office of the Presidency for his own selfish business gain.”

For two months no one asked why he was taking a knee. Finally, a newspaper reporter asked.

“I thought about it,” said Greene of revealing his motive.

Former San Anselmo Councilman Tom McInerney can be heard chuckling in the video of the October protest.

He says Greene’s action was ‘laughable’ because he has a tendency to grandstand.

“If you engage in protest, the whole point is to tell people why you’re doing it instead of keeping it secret,” McInerney told KPIX 5.

Fellow attorney Arthur Pirelli says Greene has his own way of doing things.

“He’s done various protests throughout the years,” he told KPIX 5. “He speaks his mind.”

Greene says he plans to continue to kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings and at the Central Marin Police Council where he represents San Anselmo.