San Bernardino Auditor/Treasurer Mason Gives Property Tax Penalty Relief

This is a pro-active, people oriented public official. More than two weeks prior to the due date for property taxes, San Bernardino Auditor/Treasurer announced penalty relief for those unable to fully pay their tax. “— San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason today announced his full support for waiver of penalties on late property tax payments for most taxpayers in the County. Taxpayers qualifying for relief include homeowners who qualify for the Homeowners’ Tax Exemption and qualified small businesses.” Thought you should know there are elected officials that do look after our interests first.

TAX COLLECTOR MASON WILL GRANT PENALTY RELIEF FOR PROPERTY TAXPAYERS

San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason, 3/24/20

www.sbcounty.gov/atc www.sbcounty.gov/atc

San Bernardino, CA — San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason today announced his full support for waiver of penalties on late property tax payments for most taxpayers in the County. Taxpayers qualifying for relief include homeowners who qualify for the Homeowners’ Tax Exemption and qualified small businesses.

“The coronavirus pandemic has hurt everyone in California one way or another, and my heart goes out to all who are suffering” said Mason. “Tax Collectors are bound by law and cannot move the April 10 property tax deadline. Another major concern for my office is that this April 10 deadline must be met for hundreds of schools and other local government entities to receive the funds they need to keep operating. Kids and those most in need of local government help would bear the brunt of any delay in that deadline, and I must prioritize their health and safety above all else.”

ATC Mason has advocated to the California Association of County Treasurer and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) for the greatest possible taxpayer relief allowed by law, and announced to them he will grant a waiver of penalties for payments made after April 10, 2020 but no later than June 30, 2020 on qualifying properties. The definition of qualifying properties draws from a combination of state and federal definitions to include residences and a great majority of small businesses.

“This emergency calls for government’s best efforts at all levels” noted Mason. “I plan to grant waivers on penalties for property owners with qualified real property and qualified small businesses to help them through these extremely difficult economic times as far as the law allows, which is June 30. I was elected as a Taxpayer Advocate. That’s the way I’ve run my office and that will never change.”

Mason encourages taxpayers to call the Tax Collector’s Office at (909) 387-8308 if they have questions. Tax payments can be paid over the phone, online by visiting www.MyTaxCollector.com, or by mailing a check to 268 W. Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0360. Due to the emergency declared by San Bernardino County, the ATC building on Hospitality Lane is closed to the public until further notice, and tax payments will not be accepted at the building itself except though the drop box located just outside the front door.