San Bernardino County sues to stop newly approved Measure K, which cuts supervisor salaries to $60,000 from $242,000

This is why voters hate to vote and have no trust of government. On November 3, by a two to one margin the people of San Bernardino cut the pay of Supervisors to $60,000 a year, including benefits and termed them out after one, four year term
Now the Board is taking the voters to court, saying it is not fair. Seriously!! Instead of accepting the vote, using tax dollars, they are suing the voters and taxpayers of their county.
“San Bernardino County is suing to stop a voter-approved measure that would slash county supervisors’ pay and limit them to only one term in office.
Measure K passed with a ratio of more than 2-to-1 in Nov. 3 election results that were certified this week. It promised to cut each of the five county supervisors’ total compensation — pay and benefits combined — to $60,000 and limit them to a single term in office.
That is a cut from $242,000 a year, including benefits!! That is why the people revolted. Why vote if the politicians go to court to overturn your decisions?
San Bernardino County sues to stop newly approved Measure K, which cuts supervisor salaries
- Ryan Hagen, Press Enterprise, 12/4/20
Based on the language of the measure, the pay cut — from a minimum of $242,000 in pay and benefits that each supervisor makes now — could become effective as early as the certification of the election. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.
