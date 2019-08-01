By

I wish the hypocrites in Sacramento and in the very rich San Mateo would stop crying about a housing shortage, the lack of affordable housing and the need to get the homeless off the street. Here is another story about a rich, white, Progressive community turning down housing—425 units. “”It’s a setback for us achieving our housing production goals, both at the affordable and market-rate level. And it’s a setback for building needed housing in a region that has significantly more jobs than housing, with people at all income levels unable to find a place to live,” said City Manager Jovan Grogan. The project would have consisted of two five-story buildings, the first with 182 units and a 42,000-square-foot grocery store, and the second with 243 units and about 4,000 square feet of commercial space. KTGY Architects designed the project. 64 units would have been affordable. Jobs, housing and revenues were lost. But I bet the San Mateo city council will continue to cry about the need for housing. This is why we have a shortage, we have a surplus of government.

San Bruno turns away 425-unit project from Oakland developer

By Fiona Kelliher, San Francisco Business Times, 7/10/19



One of San Bruno’s biggest residential projects has been unexpectedly stopped in its tracks.

For the last few years, Oakland-based Signature Development Group has partnered with landowner G.W. Williams Co. to redevelop a 5-acre swath of parking lots and retail into 425 apartments and a grocery store. Last night, the San Bruno City Council voted to deny the project at 601-611 El Camino Real its final approvals — despite a positive recommendation from the Planning Commission last month.

Two council members live within 1,000 feet of the site and had conflicts of interest, leaving three voting members. As council member Marty Medina voted against the project, it received only two of five votes go forward.

“It’s a setback for us achieving our housing production goals, both at the affordable and market-rate level. And it’s a setback for building needed housing in a region that has significantly more jobs than housing, with people at all income levels unable to find a place to live,” said City Manager Jovan Grogan.

The project would have consisted of two five-story buildings, the first with 182 units and a 42,000-square-foot grocery store, and the second with 243 units and about 4,000 square feet of commercial space. KTGY Architects designed the project. 64 units would have been affordable.

Before the vote, Signature worked closely with the city on community benefits, including more parking spaces than required and ensuring affordable units.

“It’s across the street from YouTube, a few blocks from Caltrain, less than a mile from BART, so it’s very transit-friendly — it’s something we’re quite excited about,” said Mike Ghielmetti, founder and president of Signature, a few hours before the vote.

San Bruno has been on a kick to revamp its downtown and encourage transit-oriented development. In 2013, the city passed a plan allowing for about 1,600 residential units and 900,000 square feet of office space near its main transit corridors, including Caltrain and BART. Voters have also allowed heights to rise to 90 feet downtown.

But the city is lagging behind on housing. Of its 1,155-unit Regional Housing Needs Assessment production goal, San Bruno has produced just 119 units — leaving 1,036 homes left to complete before 2023.

The Signature project’s five-story height caused a backlash among residents throughout the planning process. At a Planning Commission hearing last month, a stream of San Bruno community members expressed their opposition to the site, falling back on the idea that its height and size made the project unacceptable in a suburb.

“When we bought our home, it was because we wanted to live in a suburban area, and when you’re building buildings this high, it is no longer suburban — it is urban,” said resident Kathy Heckman during the meeting.

Other Peninsula cities have become notorious for opposing projects on the same grounds in the midst of a regional housing crisis. San Mateo County — of which San Bruno is part — produced less than one-fifth as much housing as Santa Clara County between 2007 and 2014, meaning that Santa Clara built housing twice as fast based on population, according to a county report. From 2010 to 2015, San Mateo produced one new home for every 25 new jobs.

San Bruno could see housing arrive elsewhere in the city. Google-owned streaming company Youtube has teamed up with the city on a massive redevelopment of the 98-acre parcel surrounding its headquarters. That project is slated for over 2.4 million square feet of office or housing. But when it comes to the Signature site, city code will not allow similar proposals for the next year, Grogan said.

Despite the blow, Signature is busy pulling together its 3,000-unit redevelopment of Brooklyn Basin on Oakland’s waterfront, where the first residents will begin moving in this August. The company is also under construction on the 168-room West Elm hotel in Oakland, which is slated to open towards the end of 2021.