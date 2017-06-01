San Carlos Government School: $5 Million Over Budget, So Far

The hits keep on coming for a San Carlos school construction project, as the campus reconstruction already mired in delays is now expected to come in roughly $5 million over budget, according to a top district official. The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees is slated to discuss Thursday, June 1, cost overruns facing the proposed Tierra Linda Middle, Charter Learning Center and Mariposa school rebuild. Robert Porter, the district’s chief operating official, said a majority of the financial hurdles facing the project are tied to authorization delays or plan changes ordered by the Division of State Architect, or DSA. “As we move through the project, the campus had a number of issues to come up pertaining to the DSA and some requirements we didn’t anticipate,” he said. A majority of the improvements ordered by the state agency responsible for authorizing school construction projects are tied either to infrastructure fixes or additional structural reinforcements for some school facilities, said Porter. He said the first phase of construction across the district, of which the campus reconstruction is a central focus, is slated to cost about $77 million, or $5 million more than expected. To backfill the budget gap, officials can draw from available state grant funding, developer fees and interest from the Measure H facilities bond passed in 2012 to finance school construction, said Porter. The greater issue facing officials is stretching an already thin budget to address the additional nearly $50 million in school fixes identified in the district facilities master plan, said Porter. He said officials are reluctant to use reserves to fill the void, for fear of spending general fund money prioritized for addressing educational services. He said the board will discuss the construction deficit at the upcoming meeting, with an eye on making the necessary financial decisions in coming weeks. The budget struggle is the most recent in a series of issues facing the project proposed to rebuild the campus. Officials agreed last month to open the segment of the school slated to serve fourth- and fifth-graders a year later than initially proposed due to delays in authorizations coming from the DSA. An unorthodox proposal to house students slated to enter the Mariposa School in makeshift classrooms until their new learning spaces were completed roiled parents who preferred their children wait out the work at their home campus. Officials eventually yielded to the concerns raised by parents, while pointing to the state agency as a source of much of their frustration. As the budget dilemma sets in, Porter continued to take issue with the DSA permitting process, which has taken more than one year longer than initially expected. “It is costing not only us, but other districts, in terms of the time delay,” he said. “What I perceive is that the longer things are delayed, it appears no requirements come out so you are constantly behind the eight ball.” All the necessary state construction approvals for the Charter Learning Center campus have been attained, said Porter, but some of the Mariposa School permits still need to be tracked down. He said he expects they will be landed in the next week and the entire project will be ready to move ahead. But officials will still keep a watchful eye on assuring there is enough money available to addressing the current round of construction projects, plus the variety of other improvements still needing to be completed on the master plan, said Porter. “What I’m talking to the board about is what it will take to get finished and how to address this $5 million shortfall,” said Porter. The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees meets 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the district office, 1200 Industrial Road, unit 9B.