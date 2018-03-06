San Diego APPROVES Using Tax $$ to Discriminate Against Boys

By

Sexism and discrimination is now the stated policy of San Diego and the ultra-moderate GOP mayor Kevin Faulconer. While the Oscars were proud of their “no pensis” (declared by Jimmie Kimmel to wild applaud) allowed policy, Faulconer has jumped on board the effort to make males, especially boys, second class citizens—and with tax dollars. ““This camp is about having fun and introducing young people to the possibilities of a rewarding career in firefighting. Families have been looking forward to this event for weeks, and Mayor Faulconer is not going to allow the threat of a lawsuit stop it from happening. The Mayor has directed staff to reschedule the camp as soon as possible and we will share more details soon.” A firefighting camp for teenaged girls in San Diego has been canceled because of a complaint that it discriminates against boys.” In Texas a boy claiming to be a girl was allowed to compete—and win the state championship—in girls wrestling. In California try stopping a boy from going into a girls shower or bathroom, if they believe they are a girl on that day. But, in San Diego, boys that want to learn how to be “empowered” can only enter if the make the claim they feel like a girl. Even the Boys Scouts now allow girls. Yet, Mayor Faulconer, himself the father of a son, believes males are second class citizens in the New World Order. This from a mayor that could not tell the truth to the public about how large the deficit was for his city. If discriminating against girls is wrong—and it is—then discriminating against boys must also be wrong.

San Diego Mayor Says Girls Empowerment Camp Will Go On Despite Discrimination Complaint

By Jade Hindmon, KPBS, 3/1/18

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m., March 2, 2018

The Mayor’s Senior Press Secretary, Greg Block, released a statement to KPBS saying Mayor Kevin Faulconer has “directed staff to reschedule the camp as soon as possible.”

“This camp is about having fun and introducing young people to the possibilities of a rewarding career in firefighting. Families have been looking forward to this event for weeks, and Mayor Faulconer is not going to allow the threat of a lawsuit stop it from happening. The Mayor has directed staff to reschedule the camp as soon as possible and we will share more details soon.”

A firefighting camp for teenaged girls in San Diego has been canceled because of a complaint that it discriminates against boys.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation holds the Girls Empowerment Camp with help from the San Diego Fire Department. This week, the city pulled its resources from this weekend’s planned camp after getting a letter of complaint from local attorney Al Rava. The letter said Rava’s client felt discriminated against when he registered his 17-year-old son for the camp and did not hear anything back from organizers.

The letter also said his client was deterred from registering his son because the camp was marketed to girls. Rava asked that the camp be postponed so boys could be invited to apply too.

The Fire-Rescue Foundation said while they have never had boys attend the camp, they have always been allowed. They also said the online registration doesn’t ask for gender. But the City Attorney Mara Elliott said the cities resources can’t be used for a gender-specific program, and the camp was canceled.

Sakeena Baxamusa, 15, was set to be one of the campers.

“I wanted it to open more possible career paths for me, such as firefighting, which aren’t usually and stereotypically a woman’s place,” she said.

Her father, Murtaza Baxamusa, said, “It seems like such a great idea to have girls in this kind of field. Understanding that the future is female, every occupation that is traditionally closed is going to open up.”

The camp was part of an effort to increase the number of women in the department’s ranks. Currently, four percent of San Diego firefighters are women.

Camp organizers say without the city’s resources, the camp will likely remain closed.