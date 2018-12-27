By

Watch the price of homes in San Diego—is it the canary in the tunnel? Home prices are dropping for the past few months, but year over year, still rising. Is this a sign the California recession has started? ““Reduced affordability is slowing sales of both new and existing single-family homes,” said David M. Blitzer, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices .

“Sales peaked in November 2017 and have drifted down since then.” The online real estate site Zillow said the decline in home price appreciation could be an opportunity for some buyers. “Slowing home price appreciation can be read by many as an ominous sign — a kind of canary in the coal mine — for a more general downturn to come, but it’s not necessarily an indicator that the sky is falling,” said Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas. “In fact, this slowdown could turn out to be more of a present for the market than a penalty.” At this point it is something to watch.

San Diego-Area Home Prices Decline for Third Straight Month

Posted by Chris Jennewein , Times of San Diego, 12/26/18

Home prices in the San Diego metropolitan area declined for the third straight month in October, according to the respected Case-Shiller report released Wednesday.

Prices were down 0.1 percent in October following a 0.4 percent decline in September and 0.5 percent fall in August, but remain 3.8 percent higher for the past 12 months.

Nationwide, prices rose 0.1 percent in October, but other West Coast cities, including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle experienced declines.

The online real estate site Zillow said the decline in home price appreciation could be an opportunity for some buyers.

“For the time being, this slowdown represents a return to fundamentals more than anything else, and to more balance between buyers and sellers,” he said.