San Diego has realized we are in the midst of a recession, plus the middle class is moving out of town and out of the State. They note businesses are not moving to San Diego but that local businesses are closing or leaving the State. So, they are looking to create another industry for the city—the killing of babies. “The resolution passed 8-0 in the San Diego City Council, with members arguing the city has a responsibility to show it is a safe place for reproductive freedom, according to a press release. The declaration is not law and abortions will likely remain legal in California in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “No matter what happens with the Supreme Court ruling, no matter who you are or where you come from, no matter the color of your skin or your socioeconomic status, I want everyone to know that you are welcome in the City of San Diego to exercise your reproductive rights,” councilmember and declaration co-author Stephen Whitburn said in the release.” Watch as they start advertising in other States for pregnant women to come to San Diego to kill their babies and enjoy the ocean and sunshine!

San Diego City Council Passes Resolution to Become First ‘Safe Haven’ for Abortion

, Daily Signal, 5/27/22, Bryan Babb

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 24: Tens of thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue toward the Supreme Court during the March for Life January 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. The annual march marks the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the court that made abortion legal in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the San Diego City Council voted 8-0 to make the city a “safe city” for abortion.

The San Diego City Council passed a resolution Tuesday declaring itself a “safe city” for abortion after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court may be overturning Roe v. Wade.

A leaked draft opinion published by Politico earlier in May revealed the majority of Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in December 2021. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, then abortion may be made illegal in as many as 22 states.

Whitburn did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.