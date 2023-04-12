By

San Diego County Gun Owners: City Attorney Mara Elliott should issue a Gun Violence Restraining Order against Nathan Fletcher

KUSI Newsroom, 4/10/23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is preparing to call for the immediate resignation of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, before his scheduled resignation date of May 15.

Chairwoman Nora Vargas will introduce a resolution of no confidence in Fletcher at a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and request that he immediately resign his position as county supervisor.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has been an influential anti-Second Amendment politician during his time in office, but the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC is calling Fletcher out for his blatant hypocrisy.

SDCGO has confirmed that Nathan Fletcher himself has a concealed carry permit. The SDCGO PAC wrote a letter (below) to law enforcement leaders asking Fletcher’s CCW was revoked, as is common for citizens accused of similar acts. Furthermore, the letter notes that Fletcher himself admitted that he is mentally unstable.

The letter also calls on the law enforcement leaders to file a Gun Violence Restraining Order against Fletcher to “remove all access to their firearms.”

Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that City Attorney Mara Elliott has “issued over 1,000 in just a few years. They were just invented a few years ago and she’s issued more than 1,000.”

Schwartz explained that Elliott responded to the above letter, saying she is not going to file a Gun Violence Restraining Order against Nathan Fletcher, adding that “in fact, she went on to say that she doesn’t want to put a stigma on people who are dealing with PTSD.”

Schwartz then blasted Elliott, explaining that “the reason she’s giving him special treatment is that they are political allies, they are friends.” Schwartz continued, “we don’t want them to file the gun violence restraining order against Nathan, we want her to give everybody the same consideration that Nathan is getting.”

The SDCGO PAC then tweeted out their letter of response to City Attorney Mara Elliott which highlights Elliott’s special treatment for Fletcher. The letter reads, “your office has issued a GVRO for a Facebook meme that offended a coworker. Your office has issued a GVRO against a roommate who was having a financial dispute. Your office has issued a GVRO against a woman who caught her husband cheating, while taking the word of the angry husband, and then refused to drop the case after the husband admitted he made up the accusation.”

Continuing, “What makes Nathan Fletcher’s case different? Why won’t you take Fletcher’s guns so he has to – like these other cases – spend thousands of dollars to go to court and clear his name, simply because someone accused him?”

The letter concludes, “prove to everyone that your political friends aren’t more important than the rest of your constituents. Prove that you opposed unequal application of the law by discontinuing your aggressive campaign to overuse GVROs.”