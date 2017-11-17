San Diego County’s only licensed marijuana grower to double production

On December 5, 1933 Prohibition ended. On January 1, 2018, the prohibition of marijuana in California will have ended. But, like you are not allowed to create bootleg alcohol, you are not allowed to grow your own marijuana, except in small amounts—and how many people have a green thumb? So, after the beginning of the year, you will see lots of pot growing, legally. Cathedral City, near Palm Springs is going to allow 177,000 pounds of marijuana to be grown each year in the city limits.

“With an expected boost in demand on the horizon, San Diego County’s only licensed cannabis grower plans to increase his farm’s output from 1,000 pounds in 2017 to at least 2,000 pounds next year, if not more.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the company, OutCo, said it may produce as much as 5,000 pounds in 2018.

The company also has a pair of licensed grow facilities in Long Beach, which will churn out another 1,000 pounds a month once they get up and running, an OutCo spokesperson told the newspaper.”

Watch as more small to medium size operations open. It will be like a coffee shop on every corner.