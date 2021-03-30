By

Here is another example of how government is forcing the middle class out of California, creating a housing crisis and developing more homeless. All government has to do is raise the costs of energy, water, sewers and other needs of the family. “— City officials are looking at a proposal that, if passed, would raise the sewer rates for single-family homes in San Diego by about 28 percent over four years. An analysis conducted by the city found that single-family homes are not paying enough to help cover the costs of maintaining and expanding San Diego’s sewers system, according to a report by David Garrick for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Although the proposal would see a rate hike for homeowners, the paper reports, rates would actually go down and remain relatively the same for most businesses, apartments and condominiums. Where is the analysis of how many families will lose their homes, forced into poverty or forced to leave the State? Why are sewer costs going up? Because of government regulations, studies, fees and limitations. This is not a natural increase, it is caused by government action.

San Diego Eyes Raising Sewer Rate For Single-Family Homes

Quickly: Your five-minute read for a smart Friday includes San Diego schools reopening and the Padres choosing their opening day pitcher.

Andy Nguyen, Patch Staff , 3/28/21

METRO SAN DIEGO — City officials are looking at a proposal that, if passed, would raise the sewer rates for single-family homes in San Diego by about 28 percent over four years.

An analysis conducted by the city found that single-family homes are not paying enough to help cover the costs of maintaining and expanding San Diego’s sewers system, according to a report by David Garrick for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Although the proposal would see a rate hike for homeowners, the paper reports, rates would actually go down and remain relatively the same for most businesses, apartments and condominiums.

The last time the city looked at the current payment schedule for sewer rates was 14 years ago, according to the Union-Tribune.

Shauna Lorance, director of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department, told the paper the rate increases are not only vital to replacing the city’s aging pipes and sewer mains but it could also mean avoiding the billion dollars it would cost to upgrade the Point Loma sewer plant.

“The proposed rate increases come at a critical time for the city, with Pure Water’s promise on the horizon and the need to fix our aging pipes and mains so we can continue to provide reliable wastewater collection and treatment,” Lorance said.