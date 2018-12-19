By

The California Political News and Views seldom has good news to report. Today is different. San Diego, even with the massive number of foreign felons roaming its streets, is the nations city with the least number of murders! “A report released Tuesday by New York University predicts that San Diego will end the year the lowest murder rate among the 30 largest American cities. The report by the university’s Brennan Center for Justice predicted that San Diego would record 325.1 violent crimes and 1.9 murders per 100,000 residents in all of 2018. It is the lowest murder rate among the 30 cities, and is down 21.7 percent from 2017. Baltimore has the highest murder rate at 51.1 per 100,000 people. San Diego’s overall violent crime rate was also the lowest, but comparative data on this was not available for eight cities.” With all the bad news about California, it is good see one city that is doing well. Congratulations to the law enforcement community of San Diego.

San Diego Had Lowest Murder Rate Among 30 Largest U.S. Cities in 2018

Posted by Chris Jennewein , Times of San Diego, 12/18/18

A report released Tuesday by New York University predicts that San Diego will end the year the lowest murder rate among the 30 largest American cities.

The report by the university’s Brennan Center for Justice predicted that San Diego would record 325.1 violent crimes and 1.9 murders per 100,000 residents in all of 2018.

It is the lowest murder rate among the 30 cities, and is down 21.7 percent from 2017.

Baltimore has the highest murder rate at 51.1 per 100,000 people.

San Diego’s overall violent crime rate was also the lowest, but comparative data on this was not available for eight cities.

The Brennan Center report noted that crime rates are declining across the country, with murders down 5.8 percent and overall violent crime down 2.7 percent from 2017.

“Rates of crime, violent crime, and murder in major American cities are estimated to decline through the end of 2018,” the report concluded.

However, murder rates in some cities remained above the 2015 level, a fact that the Brennan Center said demonstrated “a continued need for evidence-based solutions to violent crime.”