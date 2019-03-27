By

Home sales in San Diego are down 19%. Now for the 6th straight month home prices are also falling. As the Democrats pass, one by one the billions in new taxes, as we get closer to killing the value of industrial and commercial property with the passage of the split roll tax, as the Democrat put a new death tax aimed at the rich on the ballot, and the rich flee the State to protect their assets, expect a slow by growing recession to hit the State. “San Diego home prices fell 0.2 percent in January for their sixth consecutive monthly decline, according to the influential Case-Shiller report released Tuesday. With the recent series of price declines, overall prices for homes in the San Diego metropolitan area are up just 1.3 percent over the past 12 months. San Diego was not alone. Prices fell in most major U.S. metropolitan areas in January, with San Francisco experiencing the biggest drop at 1.3 percent.” The State Controller reported a 56% drop in income tax revenues for the State in the l;ast reporting period. We are in recession, but most do not feel it yet—but will.

San Diego Home Prices Fell for 6th Consecutive Month Amid Slowing National Market

Posted by Chris Jennewein , Times of San Diego, 3/26/19

San Diego home prices fell 0.2 percent in January for their sixth consecutive monthly decline, according to the influential Case-Shiller report released Tuesday.

With the recent series of price declines, overall prices for homes in the San Diego metropolitan area are up just 1.3 percent over the past 12 months.

San Diego was not alone. Prices fell in most major U.S. metropolitan areas in January, with San Francisco experiencing the biggest drop at 1.3 percent.

“Home price gains continue to shrink,” says David M. Blitzer, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices , which publishes the report. “Some cities where prices surged in 2017-2018 now face much smaller increases.”

Sean Karafin, vice president of public policy and economic research at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce , said a slowing in the growth of home prices is welcome amid California’s housing crisis, but stressed the need to build more units.

“It’s encouraging that home prices aren’t rising as quickly as they once were. But our region is still burdened by costly housing that leaves San Diegans financially squeezed and with limited options,” he said.

“With over half of San Diego’s renters burdened by high rents, we must remain focused on building more homes and improving educational outcomes if we want to meaningfully improve economic opportunity in San Diego,” he added.