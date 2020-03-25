By

McClatchy has gone bankrupt—the Sacramento, Fresno and Modesto Bee, the San Luis Obispo Union Tribune and a dozen other California based newspapers. Most of the alternative newspaper—the “Weeklies”, along with the Sacramento News and Reviews, have closed done. The San Diego Union-Tribune and a dozen other associated newspapers have gone the firing route. The Los angles times could no longer afford to stay in downtown L.A., it is now the El Segundo Times. “San Diego Magazine, the venerable chronicler of local culture and “guide to the good life in San Diego,” is folding after 72 years, with April its last issue. In email Monday to “our wonderful contributors,” editor in chief Erin Meanley Glenny said the monthly magazine will cease publication. “A companywide lay-off is happening today,” she wrote.” These closures and bankruptcies were NOT caused by the Wuhan Virus, for years these publications were losing money. To keep the L.A. Times open, they had to sell to a billionaire—who accepted the declining subscriptions and lack of trust and respect for the newspaper. Thanks to cable news—mostly Fox, and the Internet providing real news in a timely fashion—and if you don’t like the spin of one channel, you can move to another. Choice is what is moving the closures of newspapers and magazines—the people no longer choose 20th century media in the 21st century.

San Diego Magazine Folds After 72 Years, Announces Companywide Layoff

by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 3/23/20

San Diego Magazine, the venerable chronicler of local culture and “guide to the good life in San Diego,” is folding after 72 years, with April its last issue.

In email Monday to “our wonderful contributors,” editor in chief Erin Meanley Glenny said the monthly magazine will cease publication.

“A companywide lay-off is happening today,” she wrote.

Publisher and CEO Jim Fitzpatrick didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But Glenny said in her note: “Jim is optimistic that the magazine will come back in the hopefully not-too-distant future.”

Voice of San Diego quoted publisher Fitzpatrick as saying he intended to reopen when “the crisis passes.”

“San Diego Magazine is a 72-year-old brand and I will not let it die,” he wrote Voice. “This is hopefully a short pause.”

Fitzpatrick referenced shutdowns sparked by coronavirus.

“We cover what’s happening in San Diego, places to go, [things] to do, people to see. There’s not much happening, and what there is, changes day to day, hour to hour. Our wonderful supporters and clients have closed their businesses,” he said.

In 2007, former editor Tom Blair quoted Oscar Levant as saying: “Imitation is the sincerest form of plagiarism.”

“Here at San Diego Magazine,” wrote the former San Diego newspaper columnist, we’re “up to our eyeballs in the sincerity of other magazines. … We were the first local publication to bring you an annual ‘Best of San Diego’ feature. … Now, it seems, everybody and their sister publication wades in with their take on San Diego’s best.”

Blair also noted the magazine’s Best Restaurants surveys and annual “People to Watch” list — “an elite group of San Diegans expected to make news — if not waves — during the coming year. Our crack record is enviable.”

Founded in 1948 by Ed and Gloria Self as editors and publishers, San Diego Magazine featured some of the best writers and critics in the region, including former San Diego Union sports editor Tom Cushman and restaurant reviewer David W. Nelson.

Sarah Pfledderer, a senior editor at the magazine, tweeted: “Devastated to be one of these 37 employees, but hopeful our magazine will return. Support your local news outlets and journalists. Whether you like what they’re reporting right now or not, they work hard to build up reliable sources and serve us—all of us, especially in crisis.”