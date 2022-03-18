San Diego Needs to Further Kill Economy/Harm Residents to Reach Junk Science “Goals”

By

What a scam. You use junk science to set up goals, you misrepresent facts and studies, not complain after you ruin the economy of a whole County—highest housing costs in the nation for instance—now you want to do more harm, without studying the disaster you have already created. “The study finds that additional policies will be needed to reach the goals, especially involving transportation and building. In addition, further climate action changes may start to affect the way San Diegans work and live. We already know how it will affect how they will work and live—they will work and live in other States, responsible States that govern based on facts, not emotion and ideology. This will help the Democrat goal of depopulating California.

Climate report: San Diego is nowhere close to meeting carbon reduction goals

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS, 3/17/22

Setting climate action goals is one thing, but achieving them is much more difficult.

That’s what San Diego County leaders are finding out as they evaluate the results of a new study.

Last year, the county commissioned a regional decarbonization study to determine if San Diego’s existing climate action measures put the region on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035.

The answer is no, not by a long shot.

The study finds that additional policies will be needed to reach the goals, especially involving transportation and building.

In addition, further climate action changes may start to affect the way San Diegans work and live.

Scott Anders is the director of the Energy Policy Initiatives Center at the University of San Diego, which was involved in conducting the study for the county. He joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on what researchers found.