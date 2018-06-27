San Diego: New School Bond Proposal, Old Promises

San Diego is the home of government that lie to the public about the real purpose of bond measures—or lied about how voter approved money was really spent. The recent Transportation tax vote exposed a government agency for lying for fifteen years about revenues and expenditure. Now we have a school district making promises it probably will not keep.
“If a new tax is approved by at least 55 percent of voters, the 2018 measure would be the third such multibillion-dollar bond benefiting city school facilities in the last decade. The district is already in the midst of a $4.9 billion bond program funded by Propositions S and Z. But some of the district’s bond-funded projects have not stood the test of time, including faulty artificial turf fields and personal technology devices replaced every few years. Courts also found the district illegally spent millions of bond dollars on stadium lights. And other projects put front and center in old ballot measures, like asbestos removal, took a back seat to flashier projects when it came to the district actually spending bond money.”
Trust these people with your money? Have they been trustworthy in the past? Maybe a NO vote will force more honesty from the school district—we deserve at least that much.
|Voice of San Diego, 6/26/18
