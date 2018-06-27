San Diego: New School Bond Proposal, Old Promises

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser speaks at the 2014 State of the District. address / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle San Diego voters may see a very familiar school bond measure on the November ballot. San Diego Unified is floating a tax increase to fund a $3.5 billion “Safety & Repair Bond,” and many of the projects proposed as part of the bond are identical to those promised in previous bond measures, reports Ashly McGlone. Why Past Bond Measures Are Important: If a new tax is approved by at least 55 percent of voters, the 2018 measure would be the third such multibillion-dollar bond benefiting city school facilities in the last decade. The district is already in the midst of a $4.9 billion bond program funded by Propositions S and Z. But some of the district’s bond-funded projects have not stood the test of time, including faulty artificial turf fields and personal technology devices replaced every few years. Courts also found the district illegally spent millions of bond dollars on stadium lights. And other projects put front and center in old ballot measures, like asbestos removal, took a back seat to flashier projects when it came to the district actually spending bond money. What’s Different About the New Proposal? Several items in the 2018 bond project list signal the district wants money for projects already in the works, like swimming pools, a new district administration center, stadium lights and replacing artificial turf fields. The new language would give the district stronger legal footing to pursue those projects. What’s next: School board trustees will consider the measure Tuesday, and are scheduled to make a final decision on whether to place it on the ballot July 10. A new poll touted by School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser suggests San Diegans would support the bond. In the latest Environment Report, Ry Rivard notes that despite promising to replace old plumbing in both the 2008 and 2012 bond measures, the district hadn’t yet done so at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School, and instead spent $1.7 million on a wireless network and turf field for the campus. Plumbing replacement for Emerson makes a repeat appearance on the proposed 2018 bond project list. “It’ll be interesting to see if money from this new bond, sold as a way to repair plumbing, will now actually be used to repair plumbing,” Rivard writes.