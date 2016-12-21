San Diego Planned Parenthood Would Close Without Tax $$ From Iowa/Virginia

Those who kill babies for a living in San Diego are concerned. Congress may stop sending Planned Parenthood money to do their deeds. Guess those that like dead babies are too cheap to pay for it themselves, they prefer to take money meant for nation defense, from citizens in Buffalo, Chico and Plano. If they really believed in abortion, they would keep Planned Parenthood open. Instead they prefer to use tax dollars to promote their values.

“Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest operates 12 clinics in San Diego County, five in Riverside County, and one in Imperial County. Collectively, they treated more than 137,000 people last year.

The organization is a leading provider of family planning services, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and screenings for breast and cervical cancer.

The vast majority of its revenue comes from a combination of state and federal funding.

Cita Walsh, vice president of communications for the Pacific Southwest chapter of Planned Parenthood, said the loss of federal money could be catastrophic.

Note they never mention they are the largest provider of abortions in the nation. Instead they use the phrase “family planning services”—meaning abortions. If Hollywood loves abortions so much, instead of drunken orgies, they should donate money to Planned Parenthood.