San Diego Republican Party:  Ending Proxy Voting: A Call for Accountability and Transparency in the California Republican Party

Congressman Kevin McCarthy made it clear—proxies are bad for an organization. These are his own words, : I. Proxy Voting “From the get-go, we warned that proxy voting would be misused as a means of convenience rather than as a precaution for health—and it has been, by Members of both parties. “While I am part of an increasingly small caucus of those who have never and will never vote by proxy or carry a proxy, we all know friends and colleagues who have done so while misrepresenting their inability “to physically attend proceedings due to the ongoing public health emergency.” “Anecdotally, Members have used proxy voting as a means to attend fundraisers, conventions, ribbon cuttings, bill signings, personal events, and more—both inside and outside DC. You have to be a hypocrite to oppose proxies in Congress, then support them for the failed California Republican Party. At the last convention there were MORE proxies than live people. And the proxies out voted those who spent big money to attend the convention. The good news is that this article was published in the San Diego News Desk, the official organ of the San Diego Republican Party. Guess they are tied of going long distances, spending lots of money and then be outvoted by proxies. At the March CRP convention, we will be able to join Speaker McCarthy is reforming and maybe ending the corruption of proxies.

Ending Proxy Voting: A Call for Accountability and Transparency in the California Republican Party

San Diego News Desk, 1/27/23

House Republicans have officially ended the practice of proxy voting, which was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to permit lawmakers to vote without being present in-person. “No more proxy voting,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Thursday. “Effective immediately, Members of Congress have to show up to work if they want their vote to count…”

Republicans have argued that this policy enabled abuse and permitted legislators to neglect their responsibilities. The Senate has managed to maintain in-person floor voting for the entirety of the past two years, despite the much older population and a 50-50 makeup. From the get-go, we warned that proxy voting would be misused as a means of convenience rather than as a precaution for health — and it has been, by members of both parties.

This decision by the House Republicans is a step in the right direction to ensure that our elected officials are held accountable for their actions and that the integrity of our democracy is upheld. In-person voting is a fundamental aspect of our democratic system and it ensures that our legislators are fully engaged and present when important decisions are made.

It’s time for the California State Party to follow the lead of the House Republicans and end the practice of proxy voting. This will ensure that our delegates are held accountable for their actions and that the integrity of our democratic system is upheld. Our committee members must be present and engaged in the decision-making process, and proxy voting undermines this principle.

We urge the California State Party to take action and end proxy voting. It’s time to restore transparency and accountability in our democratic system and ensure that our delegates are fully engaged and present when important decisions are made.