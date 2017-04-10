By

On Sunday, Christians in Egypt were murdered by terrorism—because they were Christians. Around the world Christians and Jews are under attack—with the U.S. government under Obama importing tens of thousands from the Middle East, most unvetted. Now the San Diego School District afraid of retributions I guess, is giving the Muslims students a safe place on campus—and all students forced to learn about Muslims—but ILLEGAL to teach about Jews and Christian theology. “The Council for American-Islamic Relations and school officials in southern California collaborated on a “holistic” approach to bullying that will likely be implemented this fall. The changes, which include adding Muslim holidays to school calendars, are the result of a study directed by the San Diego school board in July 2016. “It’s more of a comprehensive program, not just a curriculum,” said Stan Anjan, the district’s executive director of family and community engagement, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday. “We’re looking at it from a very integrated and holistic approach.” Now the subjugation of women, the end of free speech is going to be taught in San Diego, while the values of other religions will be held hostage to the bigotry of the District. Would you allow your child to attend classes in this District—do you really know what is being taught?

San Diego school district to create Muslim safe spaces, boost Islam lessons to combat bullying

By Douglas Ernst, The Washington Times, 4/6/17

Muslim safe spaces, increased lessons on Islam during social studies classes, and other measures will be adopted by San Diego Unified School District to combat bullying.

The Council for American-Islamic Relations and school officials in southern California collaborated on a “holistic” approach to bullying that will likely be implemented this fall. The changes, which include adding Muslim holidays to school calendars, are the result of a study directed by the San Diego school board in July 2016.

“It’s more of a comprehensive program, not just a curriculum,” said Stan Anjan, the district’s executive director of family and community engagement, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday. “We’re looking at it from a very integrated and holistic approach.”

Trustees voted 4-0 in favor of the plan. One member was absent.

Reporter Gary Warth noted that a 2015 CAIR study on California bullying served as the impetus for the district’s study. The group said 55 percent of Muslim students surveyed claimed they were bullied because of religion.

San Diego officials, however, do not have a breakdown of how many of its students are Muslim.

“If we do this right, San Diego Unified School District would be the leading school district in the nation to come up with a robust and beautiful anti-bully and anti-Islamophobic program,” Mr. Anjan told the newspaper. “I’m really happy we’re going toward the right direction. I am excited but also careful and cautious because the work ahead is something we will all be responsible for.”

A report that was shown to the school board this week tallied seven incidents of religion-linked bullying within the last six months, the newspaper reported. The number of Muslim students in that group was not specified.