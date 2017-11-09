San Diego State Professors: Erase History and Traditions

By

If you take away symbols, traditions, books and history, than it did not happen. San Diego State professors believe you can erase history—who needs it? “San Diego State University’s academic senate, made up mostly of professors, recently passed a resolution calling on administration to abolish the Aztec warrior mascot. Attempts by the student government in the recent past to approve resolutions to ban the mascot have failed, so now far-left professors have taken things into their own hands. The vote Nov. 7 was 52 in favor and 15 against, with two abstentions, according to a statement from the university. (Insert slow clap for the 15 professors who told their peers to shove it.) A Church in Virginia has wiped out the existence of George Washington. Princeton is looking at getting rid of the name Woodrow Wilson, who was President of the University before he became President. History does not get erased—it goes underground for a while—the Romans tried to erase Christianity—guess it did not work.

San Diego State professors approve resolution to abolish Aztec mascot — despite its popularity

Jennifer Kabbany, The College Fix, 11/9/17

As an alumnus of San Diego State, I can attest to the fact that most people I know connected to the university love the Aztec mascot and have no problem with him whatsoever.

Case in point: I was at the homecoming football game in October and people clamored to take pictures with him in the stands. He also brought excitement to the field and rallied players and fans.

He’s a fun and exciting mascot. We’re lucky to have him. Below is a video I took of him leading the team onto the field.

But the social justice warrior squeaky wheels at this school will just not give up. They never will until everyone bows to their narrow and self-righteous perspective.

San Diego State University’s academic senate, made up mostly of professors, recently passed a resolution calling on administration to abolish the Aztec warrior mascot.

Attempts by the student government in the recent past to approve resolutions to ban the mascot have failed, so now far-left professors have taken things into their own hands.

The vote Nov. 7 was 52 in favor and 15 against, with two abstentions, according to a statement from the university. (Insert slow clap for the 15 professors who told their peers to shove it.)

The two-part non-binding resolution now will be forwarded to SDSU’s president for consideration.

The resolution seeks to “retire all human representations of the Aztec Warrior and accompanying symbols” and “establish a task force to explore issues associated with the use of the Aztec moniker and an education component offered through Associated Students and Division of Student Affairs.”

An article in The Daily Aztec states some professors felt the mascot is oppressive and stereotypes. The senate also recommended the university retire the use of spears or “weapons that connote barbaric representations of the Aztec culture,” according to the article.

But as The College Fix has previously reported, that makes no sense — “the Aztec civilization, though highly advanced, was a rather bloodthirsty and gruesome one.”

“Aztecs routinely practiced human sacrifice as part of their religion: Victims’ still-beating hearts would be ripped from their bodies to honor the (Aztec) gods — which horrified even the brutal Hernán Cortés and his Spanish band of conquistadores. During certain celebrations, the frequency of sacrifices would increase, sometimes dramatically; in four days the Aztecs once performed over 80,000 in just four days.”

So, when it comes to the Aztecs — don’t mess with us!

All we can do now is hope university President Sally Roush has a strong enough backbone to tell the professors to get a life. But according to a wishy-washy statement put out by the university, we might not want to get our hopes up:

SDSU is proud of its long-standing commitment to the shared governance process, of which the University Senate is a part. There can be no question that all viewpoints regarding SDSU’s Aztec identity have a right to be respectfully heard and carefully considered. This resolution provides an opportunity for dialogue to continue among all stakeholders in the SDSU community – including faculty, students, staff, and alumni.

Well, here’s this alum’s two cents — keep the Aztec warrior mascot going strong! And I am not alone.

When a student government resolution to kill the mascot failed last spring, some student representatives resigned over it. Comments online can basically be summed up as follows: Good riddance.

Protests against the mascot usually seem to attract less than 3 percent of the 25,000-plus students at the school.

Look, this issue has been debated for years. But at the end of the day, the mascot has stood the test of time and hopefully it will survive this latest politically correct onslaught.