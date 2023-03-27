San Diego Supervisor Fletcher Quitting State Senate Bid to Recover from PTSD, Early Trauma

By

Supervisor Fletcher Quitting State Senate Bid to Recover from PTSD, Early Trauma

by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 3/27/23

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says he is quitting his campaign for state Senate to focus on his fight with PTSD tracing to his Marine combat days and childhood.

In a series of tweets Sunday night, Fletcher says he’s suffered many years from “devastating post traumatic stress” tied to combat “piled on top of intense childhood trauma that’s been exacerbated by alcohol abuse.”

“While I’ve shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I’ve acknowledged,” Fletcher said.

The former Assembly member married to Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, another Assembly veteran, added: “I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse.”

In her own tweet, Fletcher’s wife said: “I love my husband and appreciate his willingness to put our family first.”

Fletcher said he projected calm and composure outwardly but internally has been “waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen — the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood and inability to sleep.”

He said he had no doubt he would make a full recovery and “come back stronger, more connected and present.”

“However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the state Senate.”

Fletcher had combat tours in Iraq, the Near East and the Horn of Africa.