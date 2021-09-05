San Diego Supervisors Vote 3-2 to Declare COVID Misinformation a County Health Crisis

By

This is a good one. Since San Diego has declared you are not allowed to “misinform” the public about COVID, will they take action against Biden, Fauci, Pelosi and Newsom, among others? All this does is force those of us that have been abused by government misinformation to be able to sue to stop these folks from spiking, going on social media or going to the press with their half-truths and hiding of the facts. ““Combating health misinformation needs to start on the ground, in counties and cities across our nation,” said Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who authored the policy. “San Diego County took the first step by becoming the first local jurisdiction in the country to align its policies with the U.S. surgeon general’s recommendations to fight health misinformation. Health misinformation is a national crisis and it requires all of us to fight against it together.” Now is the time for good people in San Diego to flood the Board of Supervisors with facts—asking them to stop passing misinformation.

Supervisors Vote 3-2 to Declare COVID Misinformation a County Health Crisis

by City News Service, 9/1/21

A divided San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to adopt what is believed to be a first-in-the-nation policy of declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis and adopt a series of recommendations to actively combat it.

“Combating health misinformation needs to start on the ground, in counties and cities across our nation,” said Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who authored the policy. “San Diego County took the first step by becoming the first local jurisdiction in the country to align its policies with the U.S. surgeon general’s recommendations to fight health misinformation. Health misinformation is a national crisis and it requires all of us to fight against it together.”

Tuesday night’s vote was 3-2, with Republican Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson voting no. The final result came after hours of debate featuring testimony from hundreds of residents, many who opposed the measure. Fletcher characterized them as “mostly right-wing, anti-vaxxers.”

Addressing opponents during the meeting, Fletcher said: “Nothing in this measure will take away anyone’s right to free speech. But this will empower medical experts to lend their knowledge to provide people with info about what they may be hearing. Our efforts today are to help us in the cause to get beyond COVID-19. I can promise you that no one ever ran for public office saying, ‘I want to close businesses, I want to wear masks.’ We want to get out of this pandemic without any closures or further mandates.”

Some opponents worried that the measure would quash the free exchange of ideas.