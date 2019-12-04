San Diego Taxers Never Give Up/Lost Past Four Time—Trying AGAIN

By

The hack politicians, like the Socialist Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer never give up when they want the last dime in your pocket. “City leaders have tried, and failed, to increase the hotel room tax many times since 2004 — sometimes via a ballot measure, sometimes not. The proposed tax was occasionally tied to an expansion of the city’s Convention Center — sometimes along the bayfront, sometimes not. Now, it will again be on the March 2020 ballot. The March ballot measure to raise hotel taxes will likely require a two-thirds majority to pass. (Supporters had hoped for a lower threshold, but that now seems highly unlikely.) The most support any recent hotel tax measure has garnered was 62 percent in 2004. This will be the fifth time the cronies of San Diego—unions, politicians and corporations—will try to get richer and more powerful. The four previous attempts failed, I would bet this one does as well.

Morning Report: Why Stakeholders Think It’s Fifth Times the Charm for Hotel Tax

Voice of San Diego, 12/4/19

But, as Lisa Halverstadt reports in a reflection on all the swings and misses over the years, the new 2020 measure has a broad range of support from Democrats, hoteliers and labor groups. Supporters hope the united front can give the measure the momentum it needs to gain 66.7 percent of the vote in March.

Previous measures to increase the hotel tax – as well as separate attempts to expand the convention center – were marked by division among the city’s power brokers and industry groups.

Supporters say the Convention Center expansion is badly needed to keep high-profile events like Comic-Con.

The March hotel tax measure would also go toward funding homeless services and road repairs.