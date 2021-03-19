By

You know something is wrong with a story when a key issue is not addressed. San Diego is going to “open” its schools four days a week—why not five. But missing from the article is how many hours per day the classes will be held—and if the teachers will be in the classroom with the students or on ZOOM instead. “The San Diego Unified School District announced Sunday that its schools will reopen April 12 with students in class four days a week. The agreement with teachers’ representatives allows students to return to campus while continuing to provide online instruction for families that do not feel safe.” The good news is that the parents will see their children are being abused by Newsom and the unions running the schools. This will make it easier to Recall him and send a message to Democrats that we have had enough corruption in government and Fascist policies.

San Diego Unified Plans 4-Day Class Schedule When Schools Reopen April 12

by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 3/15/21

The San Diego Unified School District announced Sunday that its schools will reopen April 12 with students in class four days a week.

The agreement with teachers’ representatives allows students to return to campus while continuing to provide online instruction for families that do not feel safe.

The district said families will receive details from their schools on March 22, asking them to select a specific learning model when classrooms reopen.

“Every family will have the opportunity to choose either an in-person/online hybrid or an online-only model,” the district said in a statement.

“Those remaining online will continue to receive a robust online experience, while those choosing the hybrid model will see their live instruction time increase,” the district said.

The district said a combination of in-person and online learning will not be necessary in the fall, but special provisions would be made for families who still feel unsafe returning to school.