San Diego Unified’s Bond Debt, Decoded

San Diego Unified School District wants your money—whether they need it—or not. They love to have money available, though plenty of money is already on the books.

“If approved, the new bond would add a $60 per $100,000 of assessed home value tax for 39 years, on top of two existing taxes for multibillion-dollar bonds approved earlier this decade. Old bond debt currently costs the district $230 million a year.

There’s still $2 billion left for projects from those old measures, not including the debt payments with interest that will eventually be piled on.

$2 billion ready to spend—but they want even more? Would you give it to them? The plan is not to spend all that money for THIRTEEN years! Bet they won’t tell the public that! “Regardless of whether the new bond passes, there is much more Props. S and Z project money and debt to come. The district plans to sell the remaining $2 billion in Props. S and Z bonds from 2019 to 2031.” Corruption? What else did you expect from a government agency?