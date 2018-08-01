You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / San Diego Unified’s Bond Debt, Decoded

San Diego Unified’s Bond Debt, Decoded

August 1, 2018 By Stephen Frank

San Diego Unified School District wants your money—whether they need it—or not.  They love to have money available, though plenty of money is already on the books.

“If approved, the new bond would add a $60 per $100,000 of assessed home value tax for 39 years, on top of two existing taxes for multibillion-dollar bonds approved earlier this decade. Old bond debt currently costs the district $230 million a year.

There’s still $2 billion left for projects from those old measures, not including the debt payments with interest that will eventually be piled on.

$2 billion ready to spend—but they want even more?  Would you give it to them?  The plan is not to spend all that money for THIRTEEN years!  Bet they won’t tell the public that!  “Regardless of whether the new bond passes, there is much more Props. S and Z project money and debt to come. The district plans to sell the remaining $2 billion in Props. S and Z bonds from 2019 to 2031.”  Corruption?  What else did you expect from a government agency?

Money

San Diego Unified’s Bond Debt, Decoded

By Voice of San Diego, 7/31/18

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

Local school bond measures are a popular tool to drum up funds to renovate, fix and expand public school facilities. San Diego Unified hopes voters will approve a new bond in November, but the $3.5 billion price tag is not the only number to consider, as Ashly McGlone lays out in a new story. The new tax up for voter consideration is actually closer to $7.5 billion.

Some school facility projects promised in the new bond proposal, like plumbing, were already promised as part of earlier bond measures.

Regardless of whether the new bond passes, there is much more Props. S and Z project money and debt to come. The district plans to sell the remaining $2 billion in Props. S and Z bonds from 2019 to 2031.
