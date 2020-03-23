By

McClatchy, owner of the Sacramento, Fresno and Modesto Bee, the San Luis Obispo Union Tribune and other papers have filed for bankruptcy. Look at the daily El Segundo Time—formerly the L.A. Times—it s as thin on a daily basis as two ply toilet paper—and just as interesting. Newspapers are trouble. Alternative newspapers are closing down—no revenues. Watch as the big city papers face the same problem. With many businesses closed, they will not be advertising for customers. Now the San Diego Union is facing reality. “Beginning in April, readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune will miss some familiar bylines and photo credits in the wake of buyouts accepted this month. Some 46 company employees applied for severance checks tied to their tenure — as much as a year’s pay. But not all 46 will leave, since the U-T had a deadline of 6 p.m. Friday for applicants to rescind their buyout applications. According to a list of titles and ages (ranging from 40 to 69), buyouts were approved for about two dozen in the U-T newsroom or its associated nine community newspapers: the La Jolla Light, Del Mar Times, Encinitas Advocate, Solana Beach Sun, Carmel Valley Times, Poway News Chieftain, Rancho Santa Fe Review, Ramona Sentinel and Rancho Bernardo News Journal. The dead tree industry is dying. Anybody trust it any more? They pushed the hoax of Russian collusion, refuse to publish stories about the great results of the Trump Administration—Pravda could not do better. Now, folks are voting—by not subscribing, not advertising.

San Diego Union-Tribune to Shrink Staff With Buyouts, Including Beer Columnist

by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 3/21/20

Beginning in April, readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune will miss some familiar bylines and photo credits in the wake of buyouts accepted this month.

Some 46 company employees applied for severance checks tied to their tenure — as much as a year’s pay. But not all 46 will leave, since the U-T had a deadline of 6 p.m. Friday for applicants to rescind their buyout applications.

According to a list of titles and ages (ranging from 40 to 69), buyouts were approved for about two dozen in the U-T newsroom or its associated nine community newspapers: the La Jolla Light, Del Mar Times, Encinitas Advocate, Solana Beach Sun, Carmel Valley Times, Poway News Chieftain, Rancho Santa Fe Review, Ramona Sentinel and Rancho Bernardo News Journal.

The company also operates lifestyle magazine Pacific San Diego and Spanish-language weekly Hoy San Diego, formerly Enlace.

Peter Rowe, who carved out a niche as a U-T beer columnist, lauded current company ownership. Image via YouTube.comJeff Light, the paper’s publisher and editor in chief, declined to comment on the downsizing set to begin April 3. (Some staffers have been asked to stay until May or longer. Sales and other staff also applied for buyouts.)

But several newsroom veterans confirmed they are taking buyouts, including John Gibbins, a photographer for four decades; Peter Rowe, with 35 years as a writer and columnist; and public-safety reporter Pauline Repard, leaving in April after 31 years at the paper.

The latest shrinkage of the 151-year-old newspaper comes amid heightened demand for trusted professional reporting and vetted information in the era of coronavirus.

A list obtained by Times of San Diego includes potential buyouts of six reporters and four photographers or photo editors (about half the photo staff). Other buyout applicants are a theater critic, 56; deputy sports editor, 63; and arts and entertainment editor, 49.

A 63-year-old “executive editor” applied for a buyout as well. But it wasn’t managing editor Lora Cicalo or publisher Light, both under 60.

About 115 newsroom staff members are listed on the paper’s site, including page designers, copy editors, news assistants and Opinion section staff. If 20 of them take buyouts — and aren’t replaced — it would represent a 17% staff reduction.

Reporter Rowe, 64, is famed for his beer column and coverage of the San Diego craft brewery industry. On Friday, he said that he had been planning to retire in 2021, so the buyout timing “worked quite nicely.”

He said he hoped to write a farewell column in the weekly entertainment guide Night & Day.

On Saturday, photographer Gibbins said he accepted his “generous buyout offer” after 41 years and four months at the paper — dating to before the 1992 merger of the morning San Diego Union-Tribune and sister afternoon daily The Tribune. (But the competing papers shared photo staffs.)

“It has been a great run with some amazing journalists,” he said.

I’m the last person in the @sdut newsroom tonight, and I don’t know when I’ll be back. It’s an eerie feeling being in a major American newsroom when the place should be abuzz with activity and humor and LIFE and the lights are only on where the magic happens at @sdutIdeas. pic.twitter.com/RKUYR2o940