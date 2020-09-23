San Fran: Abortions/Tattoos/Protest OK—Churches Must be Closed

By

The hate mongers of San Fran, lead by Mayor London Breed and the Politburo (Board of Supervisors) have made it clear—they do not want any stinkin religion in their town. You can kill babies, buy liquor and pot, get a tattoo, but organized prayer in a Church is being an enemy of the State. “Speaking at a rally against the city’s stay-at-home mandates, which ban indoor services and limit outdoor services to 50 people as of last weekend, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would no longer tolerate the city’s “unjust treatment.” The limit for most of the pandemic was 12 people at an outdoor service, with only one person allowed to enter the church at a time. “One person at a time in this great cathedral to pray?” Cordileone said. “What an insult. This is a mockery. They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God.” Cordileone last week wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for the city to allow churches greater freedom. While I agree with the Archbishop on this issue, he is not going far enough. Throughout history religion has taken on government. He needs to open all the Catholic churches in his area. They need to tell government that the First Amendment exists and that no government, Cuba China or the People’s Republic of San Fran can interfere with it. It is time for mass OBEDIENCE to the Constitution—showing the disobedience of Democrats to our laws and the Constitution. Breed is a lawbreaker—stop her bullying by going to church.

San Francisco archbishop: Coronavirus church restrictions are ‘mocking God’

by Nicholas Rowan, Washington Examiner, 9/21/20

The Catholic archbishop of San Francisco on Sunday said that the city’s coronavirus restrictions on church services are “mocking God.”

Speaking at a rally against the city’s stay-at-home mandates, which ban indoor services and limit outdoor services to 50 people as of last weekend, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would no longer tolerate the city’s “unjust treatment.” The limit for most of the pandemic was 12 people at an outdoor service, with only one person allowed to enter the church at a time.

“One person at a time in this great cathedral to pray?” Cordileone said. “What an insult. This is a mockery. They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God.”

Cordileone last week wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for the city to allow churches greater freedom.

“In imposing these restrictions, the city is turning a great many faithful away from their houses of prayer,” Cordileone wrote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic and Cordileone’s representative in Congress, at a Friday press conference addressed the archbishop’s concerns by telling him to “follow science.”

San Francisco’s restrictions are consistent with those issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in July. Many church leaders throughout the state have spoken out against them, calling them an infringement on the First Amendment’s free exercise clause.