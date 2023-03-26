San Fran: Bidet by the Bay (h/t Gutfeld)

By

You can buy any drug you want in San Fran, even in front of cops. You can shoot up and take drugs, legally, in front of nurses and doctors—this is San Fran’s method of assisted suicide. We know about the mentally ill roaming the streets and the alcoholics who have taken neighborhoods. Now, they want to complete the toilet bowl—legalize prostitution in San Fran. This is what Democrats want for the rest of the nation—a lawless society where criminals and drug dealers own the streets and women are just sex objects. Any wonder decent people and companies are leaving town?

Legalized prostitution in SF and California? Not so fast

By Adam Shanks SF Examiner, 3/24/23

A proposed resolution that would ask California lawmakers to legalize consensual sex work has been put on hold, with tis sponsor — SF Supervisor Hillary Ronen — citing differences of opinion about which aspects of the world’s oldest profession should be decriminalized.

It’s the world’s oldest profession — and remains one of the most vexing.

That’s why San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen has delayed her proposed resolution that would ask California lawmakers to legalize consensual sex work.

Ronen now plans to hold a hearing on the subject of sex work with testimony from experts in the field, and she hopes to draft a model law that The City could push state lawmakers to adopt.

Ronen first introduced the resolution in February in a hasty response to the rampant prostitution disrupting the daily life of residents near Capp Street, which sits in her district. The conditions on Capp Street had reached a new nadir, prompting Ronen to ask The City to establish concrete barriers that would at least stem the flow of late-night vehicle traffic.

The barriers are a temporary solution to an entrenched problem, Ronen acknowledges. If California would legalize sex work, Ronen hoped, it would be regulated and safe — without late-night transactions occurring on Capp Street sidewalks.

Ronen told The Examiner that the hearing — the date of which has yet to be determined — will highlight the perspectives of people who have experience in and around sex work.

In recent weeks, Ronen said she’s spoken with people around the world with such experience, and they have diverging views on the best way to regulate prostitution.

A common theme, she said, has been a resistance to full legalization and preference for decriminalization. But where opinions tend to split is over what aspects of prostitution should be decriminalized.

The concrete barriers on Capp Street have done little to stem prostitution — and only make things harder for workers, who have moved to the side streets and face greater police scrutiny.

Craig Lee/The Examiner

“Now I understand the nuances,” Ronen said. “Of course, the picture just gets more and more complicated.”

Of paramount concern is preventing exploitation of workers and sex trafficking.

Ronen has also been working on the resolution’s language with Supervisor Catherine Stefani. In a statement to The Examiner, Stefani said she wants “to ensure that we eliminate the exploitation of vulnerable populations and make certain that we do not inadvertently create a situation that empowers bad actors.” She pointed to a recent Public Policy Institute of California report, which found that found nearly 90% of reported human trafficking cases involved sex trafficking.