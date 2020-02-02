San Fran City College looks to real estate holdings to balance budget

Every part of the San Fran government looks more like a Soviet style effort, than an American democratic response. The students have clubs on campus, including, “Jess Nguyen, a student and co-founder of the CCSF Collective.” That is Soviet language, not American. Thanks to mismanagement and politics running a city college, instead of education, the City College of San Fran (a famous graduate is OJ Simpson). They are so deeply in debt they cut hundreds of classes—and need to cut more. They are bankrupt—but think that is not a problem.
City College looks to real estate holdings to balance budget
Mary Jane Johnson, SF Examiner, 2/1/20
In the midst of a growing budget crisis, City College of San Francisco leaders on Saturday discussed leveraging real estate to stabilize the budget without cutting additional classes.
At a CCSF Board of Trustees meeting on Saturday, administrators and trustees reviewed plans to decrease a projected deficit of $11 million in the 2019-2020 budget. An independent audit of the college, presented to the board Jan. 23, found that reserve funds have dipped below 5%, violating state accreditation requirements.
City College administrators abruptly cut 345 spring semester classes in November, right before registration was set to begin, in response to a projected budget deficit. Despite the results of the new audit, however, board members emphasized that they would prefer to avoid cutting more classes.
“It’s important for folks to recognize how completely dire and severe our fiscal situation is,” said Tom Temprano, board vice president. “It is completely unacceptable that we do not have 5% liquid reserves, period. Even though we all need to get there, and we have ways we think we are going to get there, you [administration] are not trying to cut us 5% out of the schedule.”
Instead of cutting classes, Chancellor Mark Rocha said the administration is proposing to leveraging underutilized real estate to reach a goal of 5-9% reserves within 3 years. He did not provide details of what that would look like, but said specific proposals would be outlined at the next regular board meeting.
“It is theoretically and financially possible to leverage the real estate so that bucket fills up quickly,” he said. “Whether the board decides to exercise those options is up to the board to decide once it sees those options.”
Several trustees said they would not approve a budget with less than 5% liquid reserves for fear of not aligning with state standards and accreditation requirements. CCSF faced a similar budget crisis in 2012 when the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges threatened to remove the school’s accreditation.
Board President Alex Randolph noted that Peralta Community Colleges in the East Bay has been placed on probation by accreditation officials for not meeting financial standards.
“We are not necessarily fulfilling a certain agenda, the agenda that I’m fulfilling is to protect the college and prevent another state takeover,” Randolph said.
Students and advocates have lobbied against the recent class cuts, and the Board of Supervisors this week approved a $2.7 million budget supplemental intended to help restore them. However, Rocha has previously said in a letter that the situation is not an emergency and that he would reject the funding and some city officials have expressed opposition to the plan as well.
Jess Nguyen, a student and co-founder of the CCSF Collective, said she was surprised to hear the state of the budget crisis given the chancellor’s remarks. Nguyen was part of the metal arts program, which was heavily impacted by the spring class cuts.
“It feels convenient because they
[trustees and administrators]
are willing to downsize the college but they aren’t willing to show up to ask for money from the city to protect these classes,” Nguyen said. “But students are mobilizing, we are begging because our livelihoods have been affected.”
Comments
As a Trustee for FRC in Plumas county…I thought you might be interested in this….
Mixed results for California’s experiment with community colleges offering bachelor’s degrees
Not all of the academic programs in the pilot meet employers’ needs
Ashley A. Smith
January 27, 2020
California’s experiment of allowing community colleges to grant bachelor’s degrees shows promise of benefiting students but partnering with universities may be a better alternative.
That’s the conclusion of a state Legislative Analyst’s Office report that says there may be other more effective options to meeting students’ needs and improving the state’s workforce than the colleges awarding bachelor’s degrees.
“We found little evidence that graduates from these pilot programs were better prepared to fill these positions compared to those with other bachelor’s degrees or that pilot program graduates were helping employers fill hard-to-staff positions,” according to the report released Friday by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, known as the LAO. “The most common benefit of the pilot cited by students was the relatively low cost of attending the community college bachelor’s degree programs.”
The LAO, a nonpartisan state agency has been studying the Bachelor’s Degree Pilot program for California Community Colleges since 2016. The legislature approved 11 programs ranging from bio-manufacturing and dental hygiene to occupational studies and mortuary science at 15 colleges. They created the pilot to address what California companies need in terms of skilled workers and ways to increase the number of adults with bachelor’s degrees.
Just over half of the students participating in the pilot said they would not have pursued a fouryear degree if the community college had not offered one.
The LAO report found no issues with the academic quality or rigor of the pilot programs. It said they particularly benefited students with an associate degree in the same major and related work experience in the industry. And the report found that the graduation rates of these students were better than those of CSU transfer students. For ten of the pilot programs, 75 percent of students graduated in three years compared to 70 percent of CSU transfers.
California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said in a statement to EdSource that many of the report’s findings align with his and the system’s perspectives.
“These programs are serving many students who might not otherwise have a path to a bachelor’s degree,” he said. “The programs are of high quality and lead to meaningful jobs for graduates. We agree that the process used to select the 15 pilot colleges can be improved upon and will recommend changes if the legislature seeks to expand the bachelor’s degree pilot program.”
The LAO also criticized the amount of time the colleges had to apply to participate in the pilot. The system reviewed the applications and granted their approval within one month and there wasn’t much consultation with the California State University system, according to the report.
Community colleges awarding bachelor’s degrees has been a growing trend nationally. Nearly 13 percent of the 941 public community colleges in the country offer bachelor’s degrees, according to a 2019 American Association of Community Colleges report. And 23 states, including California, authorize at least one two-year college to offer a bachelor’s degree, according to Community College Research Initiatives at the University of Washington.
In California, the LAO had concerns with the small size of the program: “Low enrollment levels after three or four years of operation suggest student demand for bachelor’s degrees in the particular fields selected is limited. In addition, colleges operating small programs likely are incurring higher per-student costs, as the student-to-faculty ratio is a principal driver of costs.”
Of the 15 pilot programs, six had an average of fewer than 15 students.
The benefits to companies was also unclear. While there is broad support for the pilot programs, employers didn’t provide evidence that they were having difficulty filling positions, were willing to pay bachelor’s degree holders more, or that they preferred candidates with a four-year degree. Only 7 of the 15 pilots met at least one of those criteria, according to the report.
Instead, the LAO recommends developing more short-term, targeted training programs for students who already hold an associate degree and want to move up the career ladder. Those programs should be developed between employers, colleges and universities, according to the LAO.
“Such training could be particularly effective for employees that already have an associate degree and considerable technical skills but may need additional training to be promoted to supervisory positions,” according to the report.
A second option would be aligning community colleges with CSU to increase the number of students who ultimately achieve a bachelor’s degree while also reducing the amount of time it takes for them to achieve them.
The LAO highlights a new concurrent enrollment program in nursing at Riverside City College in Riverside County. That program, the Tri-County Nursing Pathway, partners with CSU Fullerton and CSU San Bernardino allows associate degree nursing students to obtain their bachelor’s degree concurrently. They enroll in the CSU courses while still completing the twoyear degree requirements. The program only adds six months of additional classes for the four
year degree. Forty students started the program this year and Riverside officials are hopeful it could be a model for other parts of the state.
Sandy Baker, a registered nurse and dean of nursing at Riverside, said she believes the community colleges should offer the bachelor’s degree of nursing and the college’s concurrent program could be the first step to doing so.
“It’s been successful in other states and it could be successful in California,” she said. “If we start with concurrent enrollment and it’s successful that might segue down the road to show this obviously can work.”
Nursing was excluded from the list of approved degree programs in the pilot despite an industrywide goal to increase the number of registered nurses in the field with a bachelor’s degree. Ten years ago, the National Institute of Medicine established a goal for 80 percent of nurses nationally to hold a four-year degree by 2020, but that goal hasn’t been reached. That goal is a part of a larger trend of entry-level degree requirements for careers that once only required a certificate or associate degree shifting to requiring a four-year degree.
“Many of these workforce fields now prefer the bachelor’s level to the associate degree level of training,” said Constance Carroll, chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, who has advocated for bachelor’s degrees at the colleges. “Many industries want their employees to be individuals who are not just taking direction but can be self-motivated.”
Those extra two years to the bachelor’s degree are where students are learning, not so much the technical skills needed for these jobs, but management and leadership, she said.
“We’re hoping we’ll be able to expand workforce baccalaureate programs so more community colleges in the state can address local workforce needs in their communities,” Carroll said. “They’re low-cost, high-quality and do not duplicate what the universities are doing.”
Because the program did benefit students, if the legislature does decide to make the pilot permanent or expand it, the LAO advises a few improvements.
“We encourage the Legislature to consider requiring programs to meet certain enrollment and graduation targets to continue operation and provide more concrete evidence demonstrating workforce needs,” according to the report.