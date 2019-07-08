San Fran Cries About Homeless: Sued to STOP Building 200 Bed Facility for Homeless

By

The folks in San Fran are either the worst sort of hypocrites—crying about the plight of the homeless, then sue to stop an effort to get 200 off the streets. Or the brand of marijuana and other drugs they used just don’t mix well with reality. “Opponents of a planned multiservice homeless shelter on an Embarcadero lot near the Bay Bridge said Thursday that they will sue San Francisco over the proposed development, two days after city officials rejected their appeal. The San Francisco Port Commission in late April approved leasing the 2.3-acre lot to the city to build the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, a 200-bed facility that would provide a range of round-the-clock supportive housing and rehabilitative services to the homeless.” Looks to me like San Fran Progressives want to cry on TV for the homeless—then go to court to stop services for the homeless. That is the real values of the San Fran Progressives.

Opponents of S.F. Navigation Center to Sue City Over Controversial Development

Miranda Leitsinger, KQED, 6/27/19





Opponents of a planned multiservice homeless shelter on an Embarcadero lot near the Bay Bridge said Thursday that they will sue San Francisco over the proposed development, two days after city officials rejected their appeal.

The San Francisco Port Commission in late April approved leasing the 2.3-acre lot to the city to build the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, a 200-bed facility that would provide a range of round-the-clock supportive housing and rehabilitative services to the homeless.

Portside Homeowners Association and Safe Embarcadero for All — two groups of neighborhood residents opposing the center —then appealed to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), objecting to an exemption from environmental review issued by the city’s Planning Department. The board rejected that appeal on Tuesday.

Wallace Lee, a member of Safe Embarcadero for All and stay-at-home dad who lives two blocks from the proposed site, said the group decided late Thursday to sue the city and the state. He said they’d seek a stay to prevent construction while the case is in court.

“We want to block the current proposed project and we intend to take it as far as we can in the courts — as far as necessary,” he said. “The way that the city runs navigation centers now in other parts of the city doesn’t make us feel confident that they’ll be able to run an even larger navigation center here.”

Peter Prows, the group’s attorney, said he expects to file the lawsuit in the days or weeks to come. A key legal argument, he said, will center on the land, which was state property until the late 1960s — when the state granted it to the city in trust for public use.

As one of the grant conditions, Prows said, the state told the city that if it wanted to “lease this property for non-trust uses — which is what housing is — it’s got to be for a maximum profit that would then get reinvested into harbor works or fisheries or other sorts of traditional public trust uses.”

The city would also have to get approval from the State Lands Commission, which has ultimate responsibility for public trust property in the state, he added. The commission declined to comment, saying litigation on the issue seemed likely.

“The city has just blown off its trust obligations here. There is no question that it is not getting maximum profit for this,” Prows said.

After the board’s vote, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who first proposed the center in March, said the city planned to break ground later this summer, with hopes of opening it by year’s end.

“Our city is in the midst of a homelessness crisis, and we can’t keep delaying projects like this one that will help fix the problem,” she said Tuesday in a statement. “When we have people suffering on our streets, we need to be able to provide them with the care and services they need.”

San Francisco opened its first navigation center in 2015 and currently operates six throughout the city. Unlike traditional shelters, the centers allow occupants to bring their pets and don’t require them to leave in the morning.

The proposed navigation center, which would be located at the end of Bryant Street, is a critical part of Breed’s campaign pledge to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.

“Creating new shelter beds is critical to the City’s response to homelessness,” Jeff Kositsky, director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said in a statement after the board’s vote.

The navigation center, which would be the city’s largest, elicited a succession of heated and sometimes vitriolic community meetings about the project, attended by staunch advocates for and against the plan. The strongest pushback comes from residents of the South Beach, Rincon Hill and Mission Bay neighborhoods, amid concerns that the facility would transform the tourist-heavy neighborhood into a dirty, crime-ridden area and reduce property values.

The city is leasing the port-owned land for two years for nearly $37,000 a month, and will have the option of renewing for an additional two years if it can show the center has helped reduce homelessness. The port said it still plans to later develop the prime piece of real estate — Seawall Lot 330 — for longer-term, more profitable use.