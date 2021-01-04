San Fran DA Chesa Soros-Boudin’s Deadly ‘Criminals First’ Policies

By

San Fran has a radical DA, Chesa Soros-Boudin—the son of murderers from the Weather underground. He was raised by known terrorists—Bernadine Dohrn actually went to jail for terrorism. Now he is terrorizing the people and few visitors to San Fran. ““A drunk driver accused by police of killing two pedestrians in downtown San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, and in a stolen car, is a parolee who remained free despite being arrested several times in the city in recent months,” the Globe reported Saturday based on a San Francisco Chronicle article. But there is much more to this story. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a former deputy public defender, whose office e opted to refer the case of parolee Troy Ramon McAlister to state parole agents instead of keeping him imprisoned, blamed the “mistake” on inadequate parole supervision. “We referred these cases to parole because we believed there was a greater likelihood of him being held accountable and having the kind of intervention that would protect the public and break this cycle of recidivism,” Boudin said. “Clearly, it was a mistake to think parole supervision would be adequate.” Boudin, like other terrorists, refuses to take responsibility for his actions. He blames others. Go to San Fran with this warning—government protects the criminals in this former world class city.

DA Chesa Boudin’s Deadly ‘Criminals First’ Policies

Photo credit: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Boudin fulfilling radical campaign promises while elected officials bury their heads in the sand

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 1/3/21

“A drunk driver accused by police of killing two pedestrians in downtown San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, and in a stolen car, is a parolee who remained free despite being arrested several times in the city in recent months,” the Globe reported Saturday based on a San Francisco Chronicle article. But there is much more to this story.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a former deputy public defender, whose office e opted to refer the case of parolee Troy Ramon McAlister to state parole agents instead of keeping him imprisoned, blamed the “mistake” on inadequate parole supervision. “We referred these cases to parole because we believed there was a greater likelihood of him being held accountable and having the kind of intervention that would protect the public and break this cycle of recidivism,” Boudin said. “Clearly, it was a mistake to think parole supervision would be adequate.”

The Globe spoke with San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya about these tragic killings, and about what is happening in the city under DA Boudin’s strange takeover of the DA’s office. Strange, because as Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said, “When you put a public defender in to be the chief law officer, you can expect him to side with criminals and not victims.”

The Chronicle reported: “A driver accused by police of killing two pedestrians in downtown San Francisco on New Year’s Eve while intoxicated and in a stolen car is a parolee who remained free despite being arrested several times in the city in recent months, according to city officials and public records.”

Montoya explained that this was a case of a criminal act committed by a violent repeat offender.

The Globe believed the “intoxicated” driver was drunk. However, the “intoxicated” driver was actually high on methamphetamine. As for remaining free, Montoya said police knew who Troy Ramon McAlister was from past arrests: a really violent guy who committed robberies, and most recently December 20th.

Montoya said McAlister stole a weapon, stole the car, and was high on meth when he mowed down the two female pedestrians on New Years Eve.

“Had this guy been in custody, these two women would be alive,” Montoya said. “This was 1000% preventable.”

We discussed DA Chesa Boudin. Montoya said the San Francisco Police Officers Association heavily opposed Boudin when he ran for District Attorney in 2019 because of his policies. “Our fears are now real,” Montoya said. “Mr. Boudin puts his criminals first.”

Radical Chesa Boudin believes in freeing criminals, while prosecuting police and ICE agents for doing their jobs. He’s no fan of the police. Montoya says Boudin is going after police while letting gang members and criminals go. “He’s made it clear that it’s open season on law enforcement. He won’t charge a gang member on probation, but will charge police officers with weapons enhancements for using semi-automatic weapons.”

“He’s supposed to be the voice of the people,” Montoya added. “Anytime you send in a Public Defender to prosecute a case, you are going to get a defense.”

And now Montoya says Boudin’s office is filled with public defenders, after the new DA fired a significant number of the prosecutors. It all started within days of taking office last January, when Boudin fired six prosecutors, including the managing attorney for the District Attorney’s Office Homicide Unit, in what was called the “Friday Night Massacre.”

The Globe understands that Boudin is also bullying crime victims into dropping charges in the name of “restorative justice.”

Montoya said Boudin was also using his office to get his father released from prison. “It’s just the latest example of his ‘criminals first’ policies.”

Boudin’s parents, Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert are convicted terrorists in the Weather Underground, who murdered two police officers and a security guard during a 1981 robbery of a Brinks armored security car outside New York City. His father remains in prison, and his mother is an assistant professor at Columbia.

“He’s smooth,” Montoya said. “He claims his heart goes out to the families of victims,” but Montoya said Boudin’s actions say otherwise.

A glaring example is the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was killed while watching July 4th fireworks in the Bayview neighborhood. “Boudin said ‘there’s nothing we can do to bring him back.’”

“We wonder who’s next,” Montoya said. “But public officials are burying their heads in the sand, more concerned with optics. It’s very disheartening.”

San Francisco crime statistics are up, Montoya says. “They’ve surpassed 50 homicides this year… maybe 54 or 55.” And now with the two New Years Eve killings, Montoya says “these two women, these are homicides.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s vandalized garage got more press than these killings,” Montoya said. “And it directed more police resources too.”

As the Globe asked in 2019 when Boudin was elected, “How does a radical leftist activist lawyer, raised in Chicago by Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, get elected to San Francisco District Attorney?”