San Fran drafts museum staff as drug gophers for homeless

San Francisco drafts museum staff as drug gophers for homeless

Press California, 8/4/20

San Francisco, Calif. — An interesting development since the Covid lockdowns in the City on the Bay has been the clandestine placement of homeless people in luxury hotels, such as the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins on Nob Hill.

As it turns out, the government is using unlikely public employees who otherwise would have been furloughed to serve as vice couriers for them.

One such city staffer, for example, was a curator with the San Francisco city museums before the shut down, said an informed city source who requested anonymity.

“Being the museums were closed, [this person] would stay on the payroll as a ‘runner,’ delivering meals, liquor, weed and cigarettes to the homeless in their hotels,” he said.

Before starting this work, the staffer had to sign a non-disclosure statement agreeing not to divulge this unexpected change in job duties.

Unfortunately, for the Mark Hopkins and other upscale hotels, such as the Palace Hotel, people are starting to take notice of the unsavory guests in the rooms.

“They’re letting homeless drug addicts stay at this four star property under Project Roomkey. Please be aware,” warned one TripAdvisor reviewer about the Hopkins. “There are fights, overdoses, dirty rooms.”

As noted earlier in a Press California exclusive, some of the Hopkins guests were inmates released due to Covid who arrived in a jail bus.