San Fran Employment Firm: No More California Based Jobs

Thanks to Lefty Legislation, Fast-Growing San Francisco-Based Company to Exit California Market

Economic Policy Journal, 1/6/20



Fast-growing Wonolo, which helps connect thousands of businesses with tens of thousands of contract workers, plans to halt its gig worker job postings for California on March 31.



It is all because of the new California state legislation known as AB-5, which went into effect Jan. 1 and requires companies to reclassify a wide category of California contract workers as employees.



“Given the limitations of AB-5, we anticipate that we may not be able to allow businesses to post jobs in California as of March 31, 2020. This means you will see significantly fewer jobs on Wonolo in California. We have not made this decision lightly but have done so in order to protect businesses from any unnecessary risks associated with the new legislation,” Wonolo co-founder and CEO Yong Kim stated in an email sent Dec. 17 to its gig workers and viewed by the San Francisco Business Times.



When contacted by the Business Times, Rachel Kim, Wonolo’s vice president of marketing, confirmed the email and clarified that a decision was made to ban all job postings for work in California beginning March 31.



“We don’t want to be in a position of being the AB-5 policeman,” she said, noting the company does not have the time or bandwidth to review thousands upon thousands of job listings to see if the work is for a contract position or a permanent one. So now those thousands upon thousands of listings will be gone.



Wonolo’s on-demand gig worker service matches contractors with warehouse, retail, janitorial and other blue-collar hourly positions posted on its site.



And so it continues.