San Fran Extends Travel Quarantine, Stay-at-Home Orders

San Fran home of four times more drug overdose deaths than deaths from the virus, home of homeless controlling the streets, high taxes, poor transportation systems that are expensive, an intolerant city that hates differences of opinion and support for the Rule of Law, now has decided to quarantine people coming into the County for ten days. Please note the city still welcomes illegal aliens, without ANY quarantine! In fact, this city prefers law breakers to honest citizens. The DA, Chesa Soros-Boudin, has no problem with gang members, human traffickers, drug dealers, petty thieves or those that assault in the population and claiming it is a “protest”. Since March, San Fran, per the Census Bureau, has lost 10% of its population—and that number is as of September 30. This is a dying town, run by racists, bigots and haters. Note the large number of firms that have left the City for Texas and other Free States.

San Francisco Extends Travel Quarantine, Stay-at-Home Orders

Both health orders will remain in place until the state lifts its stay-at-home order for the entire Bay Area region

By NBC Bay Area staff , 12/31/20

San Francisco announced Thursday it is extending its stay-at-home and 10-day travel quarantine orders. Bob Redell reports.

Both orders will remain in effect until California lifts its stay-at-home order for the entire Bay Area region. Even then, San Francisco officials will reassess coronavirus-related data, such as intensive care unit bed availability, to make sure they feel comfortable relaxing the current restrictions.

“We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don’t set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up.”

The travel quarantine order, which was implemented on Dec. 17, requires people who travel to San Francisco from outside the Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

The city and county’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 3. Two weeks later, it became required by the state under its regional stay-at-home order due to the Bay Area region’s ICU bed availability falling below 15%. The state could lift its order for the Bay Area region as early as Jan. 7, but San Francisco does not expect that to happen due to climbing case numbers and taxed ICUs.

San Francisco said both health orders appear to have slowed the infection rate.

“Though cases continue to climb, they are increasing at a slower rate than when the orders were implemented,” the city and county said in a statement. “As a result of our collective actions, more than 400 deaths may have prevented.”