San Fran Gap to Fire Another 500 High Paying Jobs

Another example of California losing high paying jobs—and San Fran in a slow motion economic collapse. The Gap is going to lay off 500 workers, now. How many more in the coming months? Wait till after January 1 and you will see a large number of companies downsizing. This is part of the reason California lost 11% of its income tax revenue in the past quarter.
SF Standard’s San Francisco Layoff Tracker
SF Standard, 9/20/22
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2022, more than 12,100 workers were laid off from 112 companies.
|Announced
|Company
|Industry
|Layoffs
|Reason
|09/20
|Gap
|Clothing
|500 500 500
|Economic conditions
|09/19
|Sama
|Artificial Intelligence
|n.a. n.a.
|Economic conditions
|09/19
|Granular
|Data Science
|60 60 60
|Company closure
|09/14
|Twilio
|Cloud Communications
|800 800 800
|Restructuring
|09/13
|Marriott Resorts
|Hospitality
|69 69 69
|Temporary layoff
|09/13
|Patreon
|Media
|80 80 80
|Post-Covid workforce reduction
|09/12
|Karbon
|Finance/Accounting
|38 38 38
|Economic conditions
|09/06
|Juniper Square
|Investment Partnerships
|65 65 65
|Changing marcroeconomic trends
|09/02
|Snap Inc.
|Social Media
|40 40 40
|Restructuring for macroeconomic environment
|09/01
|Innovaccer
|Healthcare
|120 120 120
|Economic conditions
|08/31
|Apartment List
|Real Estate
|29 29 29
|Organizational changes
|08/25
|Skillz
|eSports
|70 70 70
|Headcount reduction
|08/26
|Okta
|Identity services
|24 24 24
|Economic crisis
|08/22
|Doma
|Mortgage Refinancing
|250 250 250
|Shifting residential real estate market
|08/19
|Stripe
|Fintech/Payment processing
|50 50 50
|Post acquisition reduction
|08/18
|San Francisco Housing Authority
|Government administration/public housing
|146 146 146
|HUD 2019 audit
|08/17
|Tempo Automation
|Chip Manufacturing
|54 54 54
|Failed merger
|08/18
|New Relic
|Infastructure
|110 110 110
|Restructuring plan
|08/16
|Almanac
|Collaboration
|20 20 20
|Workforce reduction
|08/15
|Blend
|Insurance
|220 220 220
|Extreme market downturn
|08/11
|Calm
|Health
|90 90 90
|Workforce reduction
|08/09
|Shift
|Transportation
|n.a. n.a.
|Merger and workforce reduction
|08/05
|Talkdesk
|Support
|200 200 200
|Downsizing
|08/04
|Zendesk
|Support
|80 80 80
|n.a.
|08/04
|StubHub
|Ticket Resale
|n.a. n.a.
|SF office closure
|08/04
|On Deck
|Startup Community
|73 73 73
|Refocus on key markets
|08/02
|Nylas
|Communications Software
|80 80 80
|Market conditions
|07/29
|Imperfect Foods
|Food
|50 50 50
|Shifting market dynamics/a>
|07/29
|Quantcast
|Ad Tech
|40 40 40
|Restructuring
|07/28
|Career Karma
|Education
|60 60 60
|Narrowing focus on profitability
|07/28
|Change.org
|Internet
|76 76 76
|Restructuring
|07/28
|Metromile
|Finance/Car Insurance
|60 60 60
|Post-aquisition to Lemonade
|07/28
|Turntide
|Energy/Electric motor tech
|130 130 130
|Cutting headcount post-valuation
|07/26
|Dover
|Recruiting
|23 23 23
|Market downturn
|07/25
|Included Health
|Healthcare
|72 72 72
|Company restructuring
|07/22
|Clarify Health
|Healthcare
|15 15 15
|Post-series D fundraising cuts
|07/22
|People.ai
|Sales
|n.a. n.a.
|n.a.
|07/21
|Mural
|Product Design
|n.a. n.a.
|n.a.
|07/20
|Varo
|FinTech
|75 75 75
|Move toward profitability
INCLUDES COMPANIES HEADQUARTERED OR FOUNDED IN SF, AS WELL AS LAYOFFS OF SF STAFF BY COMPANIES BASED ELSEWHERE. LAYOFFS REPORTED AS A PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S WORKFORCE ARE ESTIMATED USING RECENTLY PUBLISHED HEADCOUNTS.TABLE: JIYUN TSAI SOURCE: SF STANDARD FROM PUBLIC REPORTS
