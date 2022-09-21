San Fran Gap to Fire Another 500 High Paying Jobs

Another example of California losing high paying jobs—and San Fran in a slow motion economic collapse.  The Gap is going to lay off 500 workers, now.  How many more in the coming months?  Wait till after January 1 and you will see a large number of companies downsizing.  This is part of the reason California lost 11% of its income tax revenue in the past quarter.

SF Standard’s San Francisco Layoff Tracker

SF Standard,  9/20/22 

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2022, more than 12,100 workers were laid off from 112 companies.

Table with 6 columns and 111 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 40.
AnnouncedCompanyIndustryLayoffsReason
09/20GapClothing500 500 500Economic conditions
09/19SamaArtificial Intelligencen.a. n.a.Economic conditions
09/19GranularData Science60 60 60Company closure
09/14TwilioCloud Communications800 800 800Restructuring
09/13Marriott ResortsHospitality69 69 69Temporary layoff
09/13PatreonMedia80 80 80Post-Covid workforce reduction
09/12KarbonFinance/Accounting38 38 38Economic conditions
09/06Juniper SquareInvestment Partnerships65 65 65Changing marcroeconomic trends
09/02Snap Inc.Social Media40 40 40Restructuring for macroeconomic environment
09/01InnovaccerHealthcare120 120 120Economic conditions
08/31Apartment ListReal Estate29 29 29Organizational changes
08/25SkillzeSports70 70 70Headcount reduction
08/26OktaIdentity services24 24 24Economic crisis
08/22DomaMortgage Refinancing250 250 250Shifting residential real estate market
08/19StripeFintech/Payment processing50 50 50Post acquisition reduction
08/18San Francisco Housing AuthorityGovernment administration/public housing146 146 146HUD 2019 audit
08/17Tempo AutomationChip Manufacturing54 54 54Failed merger
08/19StripePayment Processing50 50 50Post acquisition reduction
08/18New RelicInfastructure110 110 110Restructuring plan
08/16AlmanacCollaboration20 20 20Workforce reduction
08/15BlendInsurance220 220 220Extreme market downturn
08/11CalmHealth90 90 90Workforce reduction
08/09ShiftTransportationn.a. n.a.Merger and workforce reduction
08/05TalkdeskSupport200 200 200Downsizing
08/04ZendeskSupport80 80 80n.a.
08/04StubHubTicket Resalen.a. n.a.SF office closure
08/04On DeckStartup Community73 73 73Refocus on key markets
08/02NylasCommunications Software80 80 80Market conditions
07/29Imperfect FoodsFood50 50 50Shifting market dynamics/a>
07/29QuantcastAd Tech40 40 40Restructuring
07/28Career KarmaEducation60 60 60Narrowing focus on profitability
07/28Change.orgInternet76 76 76Restructuring
07/28MetromileFinance/Car Insurance60 60 60Post-aquisition to Lemonade
07/28TurntideEnergy/Electric motor tech130 130 130Cutting headcount post-valuation
07/26DoverRecruiting23 23 23Market downturn
07/25Included HealthHealthcare72 72 72Company restructuring
07/22Clarify HealthHealthcare15 15 15Post-series D fundraising cuts
07/22People.aiSalesn.a. n.a.n.a.
07/21MuralProduct Designn.a. n.a.n.a.
07/20VaroFinTech75 75 75Move toward profitability

INCLUDES COMPANIES HEADQUARTERED OR FOUNDED IN SF, AS WELL AS LAYOFFS OF SF STAFF BY COMPANIES BASED ELSEWHERE. LAYOFFS REPORTED AS A PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S WORKFORCE ARE ESTIMATED USING RECENTLY PUBLISHED HEADCOUNTS.TABLE: JIYUN TSAI  SOURCE: SF STANDARD FROM PUBLIC REPORTS

