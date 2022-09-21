San Fran Gap to Fire Another 500 High Paying Jobs

By

Another example of California losing high paying jobs—and San Fran in a slow motion economic collapse. The Gap is going to lay off 500 workers, now. How many more in the coming months? Wait till after January 1 and you will see a large number of companies downsizing. This is part of the reason California lost 11% of its income tax revenue in the past quarter.

SF Standard’s San Francisco Layoff Tracker

SF Standard, 9/20/22

From Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2022, more than 12,100 workers were laid off from 112 companies.

INCLUDES COMPANIES HEADQUARTERED OR FOUNDED IN SF, AS WELL AS LAYOFFS OF SF STAFF BY COMPANIES BASED ELSEWHERE. LAYOFFS REPORTED AS A PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S WORKFORCE ARE ESTIMATED USING RECENTLY PUBLISHED HEADCOUNTS.TABLE: JIYUN TSAI SOURCE: SF STANDARD FROM PUBLIC REPORTS