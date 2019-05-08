By

San Fran GOP: Democrats Need to Throw Racist Alioto Off Party Committee

San Francisco County Republican Central Committee, 5/6/19

The San Francisco Republican Party is disgusted by Angela Alioto’s choice of insensitive and racists words at the recent San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee (DCCC) meeting. There is no place in our city, nor anywhere in America, for such insensitive and brazen racist language, which goes squarely against San Francisco’s values of inclusiveness and social justice. We therefore call on the DCCC to do the right thing and remove Ms. Alioto from her committee position without delay.

It is no secret that the Democrat Party has a long and twisted history of racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism dating back to before the Civil War. The Democratic Party is the party of slavery and the KKK, they opposed reforms of the Civil Rights laws of the 1960’s and recently, we saw the State of Virginia’s Governor and Attorney General under fire for their involvement in racist scandals.

San Francisco is not immune from racist tendencies. DCCC member Alioto, who is part of a prominent San Francisco family, unleashed a repetitive tirade of the racially insensitive N-word, to the strong objections and great dismay of African-American attendees at that recent public meeting. This goes beyond poor judgement. Ms. Alioto failed to stop her outburst, even when prompted to do so. It has been long established that such racist rants are grounds for discipline and dismissal.