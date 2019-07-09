San Fran GOP in Turmoil

By

At a time when GOP candidates are told not to run against NPP No Trumpers for office, telling candidates they are the “wrong” demographic to run, when some County committees have given up helping GOP candidates for office, we have the San Fran GOP as a symbol of the problem. Do we want a nice person to lead the Party, or do we want someone with the experience, energy and desire to build the Party as a leader. We need long term leadership—we do not need temporary leadership. I know one candidate in the race and consider him a friend. I do not know the other candidate. This race needs to be about what is good for the Party, put friendships aside. I am not endorsing either candidate. I am endorsing an aggressive, energetic and outspoken GOP.

San Francisco GOP in Turmoil

Ritchie Greenberg, GOP Candidate against Sen. Scott Weiner, 7/9/19

The republican party of San Francisco leadership is at a crossroads. Effective July 1st 2019, local party chairman Jason Clark resigned to take a job in Washington DC. Who will become his successor is unclear and the prospects of effective leadership is now on shaky ground.

At a time when San Francisco’s republican voter registration and enthusiasm is in a slow and steady decline, focused and effective leadership is an absolute must.

John Dennis, a delegate on the SF GOP County Central Committee and three-time previous candidate including attempting to unseat Nancy Pelosi, has been hand-picked by departing Clark who asserts Dennis is the best to lead. However, Nicole Garay, the central committee’s temporary chairwoman and long-time Vice Chair, was caught off guard, as she assumed she’d be elevated to SF GOP leader. Dennis has no experience leading the SF GOP, Garay definitely has.

Choosing a successor is now in the hands of the 25-member central committee. Over the past two years as chairman, Jason Clark struggled to maintain enthusiasm from the delegates and with the wider San Francisco republican. He found it difficult to raise money from local conservative donors. Campaign volunteers to rally in support of local candidates were few and far-between. His departure for Washington DC comes at a time when the party is stagnating and local media is dismissive of value of the party.

Wednesday evening July 10th will be a reckoning, as the central committee members gather with a most urgent purpose. John Dennis represents the stagnant status quo unless he takes bold and drastic steps, walks back on being somewhat of a bully, and commits to change in management style. He’s had several political gaffs in the recent past. And he’ll have to overhaul and rebuild the executive committee comprised of finance, communications, events and volunteer vice-chairs.

Garay, the much younger Generation Z recent college graduate, already has a network of political connections, is working to build a coalition of executive committee replacements and has prepared proposals for future GOP events and fundraising. She’s a serious challenge to the status quo, injecting a breath of fresh air, youth, energy and a new direction which San Francisco sorely needs.

But neither of these two have a majority of votes by delegates. Dennis assumes Garay won’t challenge him at the Wednesday meeting and his nomination will sail through confirmation unopposed. Garay, the clearly more humble and reserved, will accept the nomination and serve as chairwoman should the committee ultimately voter her in.

This is shaping up to be a tough battle, with political alliances and friendships about to be tested.

Richie Greenberg is a community advocate, CA state GOP Delegate and former candidate for Mayor of San Francisco.