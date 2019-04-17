San Fran Hypocrisy? City rejects 5G equipment it views as too ugly

Try walking anywhere in San Fran without stepping over or on a homeless person. Residents know not to be looking at store windows or the sky when walking the filthy streets of San Fran—if they do they will have a 100% chance of stepping in human poop—not dog poop, human poop. This city was once called the Paris of the West—it is now known as the toilet bowl of the nation.
Yet, they leadership are concerned that 5G cell towers are “ugly.” How much uglier than a one bedroom apartment for $4,000 a month? Are the 5G towers uglier than the bullying of citizens that support President Trump? In a town that promotes itself as a worldwide tech leader—they do not want the cell towers to keep it ahead of the pack.
“San Francisco can reject 5G wireless equipment that it views as detracting from the city’s beauty, a setback for wireless carriers which may now have to remap new networks or disguise antennas as palm fronds or building cornices.
California’s highest court disagreed Thursday with T-Mobile US Inc and other companies which argued San Francisco overreached in asserting its authority to regulate wireless telephone equipment on aesthetic grounds.
Now it wants to control technology like a Luddite. San Fran is quickly turning into a very expensive Third World city—this just proves the fact.
San Francisco can reject 5G equipment it views as too ugly
By Joel Rosenblatt and Scott Moritz, The Star, 4/15/19
https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2019/04/09/san-francisco-can-reject-5g-equipment-it-views-as-too-ugly/
Herrera said the city was aiming for “common sense” regulation that doesn’t prohibit equipment from being installed, but does “allow for innovation and improved technology while ensuring that unsightly poles and equipment don’t mar public views of the Painted Ladies or the Golden Gate Bridge”. — AFP
San Francisco can reject 5G wireless equipment that it views as detracting from the city’s beauty, a setback for wireless carriers which may now have to remap new networks or disguise antennas as palm fronds or building cornices.
California’s highest court disagreed Thursday with T-Mobile US Inc and other companies which argued San Francisco overreached in asserting its authority to regulate wireless telephone equipment on aesthetic grounds.
T-Mobile sued San Francisco to try to block a law allowing limits on intrusive equipment on utility poles and other locations that will diminish the aesthetics. The 2011 ordinance was passed amid growing demand by the wireless industry to install such equipment. The law cited San Francisco’s beauty as critical to its tourist industry and a reason people and businesses want to locate there.
“The city has inherent local police power to determine the appropriate uses of land within its jurisdiction,” the California Supreme Court ruled. “That power includes the authority to establish aesthetic conditions for land use.”
The ruling could open a new set of challenges for wireless carriers that are rushing to build 5G networks and hook customers on advanced services. Verizon Communications Inc this month became the first US carrier to offer fifth-generation mobile-phone service in parts of Minneapolis and Chicago, an initial launch in a 30-city goal.
Given the relatively short, fragile nature of high-frequency 5G signals, carriers have to configure networks differently. They’re shifting more of the network hardware from tall towers that are scattered to spread signals over broad areas, to smaller, more clustered sites like rooftops and street poles.
With the need to add millions more antennas, the wireless industry has been pushing for a more streamlined state and municipal approval process. Addressing aesthetic concerns could add a new layer of costs and delays in that effort.
T-Mobile declined to comment on the ruling.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the city was aiming for “common sense” regulation that doesn’t prohibit equipment from being installed, but does require it to be as “unobtrusive as possible”.
“Private companies don’t have free rein when it comes to using a public resource,” he said in a statement. “San Francisco’s approach strikes the right balance. It allows for innovation and improved technology while ensuring that unsightly poles and equipment don’t mar public views of the Painted Ladies or the Golden Gate Bridge.”
Wireless carriers have fought this battle from the industry’s beginning. Two decades ago, when opponents called large cell towers eyesores, phone companies tried to conceal antennas in church steeples and camouflage them to look like trees. At least with smaller antennas, carriers can disguise equipment to look like building bricks or telephone poles. – Bloomberg
And San Francisco Planning rules land use arbitrarily and capriciously with no rhyme, consistency or reason with a Planning Team in some cases the “Residential Design Team” that does whatever they want. Totally in secret, behind closed doors, without common sense or reason. They told a client they wanted him to move the decks in 3 feet from the property line so “no peeking into properties could occur”. So we made fire-rated glass block walls along the side property lines, nice looking block, with no ability to see through while allowing tons of sunlight to get through, and potentially have a 90 degree turn of that glass block or milky-white light-transmitting glass wall on each side across the front, providing the better solution to “peeking” either way. Nope, they were dogged and dictated the answer, create more peeking problems by setting open decks 3 feet from the sides. In this case, there would never be a house on one side, that lot, thru from street to street on that side like the subject lot, had the rear yard setback beside this house. And it constricted no views. So what they did made no sense. And they refuse to ever discuss reasoning they use. Which clearly is not. The Planner for the project accidentally told me the reasoning was “no peeking” for their design demand to push back the sides and she was very frustrated when I immediately came up with a real solution and one the client wanted. She intimated later they must have chewed her out in that design team. And in fact, I have been. Several Christmases ago, I found out one of the Planners sitting at the front counter answering the public’s questions was on the Residential Design Team. After I asked him the setbacks question I had on a project, I asked him about the design comment on another. He clammed up, looked at me and said “We Design it, you Sit Down, Shut Up, and Detail it!!!!!”. Oh really? Number one, do not ever talk to or try to Trump the architects trained and licensed to fo the work much less the architect of record on a project, under contract with the owner. You do not have the right to force us not to provide it. With my hands tied behind my back, I can solve problems much much better than them. None of them got the training I got. I cannot solve problems if they will not give me their reasoning, and dolve it better. Much better. Worse again they have gone against their own guidelines, time and again, which clients refuse to pay for, destroying our finances. Architects are not a bank for the ehims and dictators running the city. So evil. RDT snd San Francisco Planning are making horrific decisions and now you have all these butt ugly buildings popping up that are horribly detailed because you cannot detail them well or these “designers” here or even architects here do not know how. Plus the contractors do not know how to do their work, send you cannot charge enough to detail the designs do the contractors are forced to do so. Owners cannot and do not pay for changes the RDT as they are called make. So architects cannot make a living. And worse, the RDT tell you to make horrible detailing decisions. Like making a flat stucco face on a new 7,000 sf house terracing back up four stories on a 50 per cent slope. Massive stucco walls they wanted, then they tried to force me to take off the expansion and control joints on at every floor level. That building will move, the stucco will crack, water will penetrate, the wood frame will dry rot. Structure gone in 10-20 years. What a horrific mess they create!!! I had to fight them. Very dumb, uneducated, do not know what they are doing at all. They did also force the outdoor wall lamps, traditional, off the walls around the doors going out on the front decks, so you have absolutely no light on the decks, large and well setback, not intrusive on anyone. They do not have the liability for each project, the city refuses it, while with an iron fist as in fascist dictators take over the licensed for health safety welfare role of the duly trained and licensed architect. It is not just a pretty picture we deal with, and in San Francisco, they force butt ugly and terrible solutions. Lawyers are even practicing Architecture without a license here, that is who “expedited” the Millennium Tower. If that building is not taken down now, there will be massive damage and deaths and likely to the neighboring Salesforce Tower, tallest one, when it does go down on it’s own. What a disaster the California Supreme Court has once again without understanding or insight created.