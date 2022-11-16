San Fran Is Getting Even Less Affordable for Homebuyers

By

Do you want to live in a place controlled on the streets by the gangsters and the homeless? Want to live in a place where going a few blocks could take a long time, where walking is quicker than your car or government transportation. Love crime? You will love San Fran. Like drugs, you can get them without a hassle on most any street corner. Love to teach your kids hate and that there are dozens of genders—than San Fran government schools is the place for indoctrination. Want an education for your kids? Look elsewhere. “Only 20% of households in San Francisco could afford a median-priced, single-family home, currently pegged at around $1.66 million, in the third quarter. That compares with 29% of households a decade ago. But San Francisco’s housing affordability problems are not unique, particularly in the Bay Area. In all of the region’s nine counties, less than a third of households were able to afford a median-priced home, ranging from only 13% of households in Napa County to 30% in Solano County.” Only the very rich and the homeless can live in San Fran and the Bay Area.

San Francisco Is Getting Even Less Affordable for Homebuyers

Written by Kevin Truong, San Fran Standard, 11/15/22

Despite signs of a cooling housing market, buying a home in San Francisco is slipping further out of reach for many prospective homebuyers.

In the third quarter of this year, the minimum qualifying income needed to get a mortgage for a median-priced San Francisco home was $385,200, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR). That’s a jump of more than $53,000 compared to a year ago, when the minimum qualifying income was a mere $331,600.

Over the same period, the monthly mortgage payment needed to afford a median-priced home increased by more than 15%, from $8,290 to $9,630.

According to the CAR, housing affordability in California—and nationally—is at its lowest level since 2007.

That’s despite a glut of homes on the market, at least in San Francisco: Home sales in the city have dropped in recent months as high interest rates, rising inflation and mass tech layoffs take a toll on the city’s housing market.

According to data from the city Controller’s Office, San Francisco’s single-family home prices fell 6.2% between May and September, compared with a statewide housing price drop of 2.5% from a peak in June.

Only 20% of households in San Francisco could afford a median-priced, single-family home, currently pegged at around $1.66 million, in the third quarter. That compares with 29% of households a decade ago.

But San Francisco’s housing affordability problems are not unique, particularly in the Bay Area.

In all of the region’s nine counties, less than a third of households were able to afford a median-priced home, ranging from only 13% of households in Napa County to 30% in Solano County.