San Fran leaders hate Trump enough they voted to limit the city’s water rather than do this

By

How much do the “leaders” of San Fran hate President Trump? They voted to get rid of much needed water because Trump supported them having the water. That is not a joke, it is serious—this is a city that will shortly be without needed water, just to prove it hates everything Trump stands for. “In an 11-0 vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors agreed in a resolution to support the State Water Resources Control Board’s proposal to leave more water in the San Joaquin River and its tributaries to benefit struggling fish populations. The supervisors’ vote is subject to veto by Mayor London Breed, although the board could override the veto. The vote splits the city from the Trump administration and instead moves its support to a state plan that its utilities commission warns could lead to severe drinking water shortages for its nearly 884,000 residents.” Is it possible to give group therapy to an entire city? Maybe the elected officials need to use in patient treatment—when you give up needed water because you do not like the person who agrees with you, you are mentally ill.

San Francisco leaders hate Trump enough they voted to limit the city’s water rather than do this

By Ryan Sabalow and Dale Kasler, Modesto Bee, 10/30/18

For months, San Francisco, a hotbed of anti-Donald Trump sentiment, has found itself in the awkward position of being aligned with his administration over California water policy.

On Tuesday, the city’s leaders said the alliance was unbearable.

In an 11-0 vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors agreed in a resolution to support the State Water Resources Control Board’s proposal to leave more water in the San Joaquin River and its tributaries to benefit struggling fish populations. The supervisors’ vote is subject to veto by Mayor London Breed, although the board could override the veto.

The vote splits the city from the Trump administration and instead moves its support to a state plan that its utilities commission warns could lead to severe drinking water shortages for its nearly 884,000 residents.

An early version of the resolution explicitly says the city must divorce itself from the Trump administration and its congressional allies such as Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, who’s branded the state plan a “water grab.” The Trump administration has vowed to sue the state if the so-called Bay-Delta plan goes forward, saying it would interfere with the operation of key reservoirs owned by the federal government in the San Joaquin Valley.

“Under the cloud of climate change denial and anti-science populism, the debate around the Bay-Delta Plan has transcended the realm of rational, environmental discourse toward a political and populist, anti-conservation rally cry, fueled by the strategic lobbying of a federal Republican administration aiming to destabilize California’s status as a Democratic stronghold,” the resolution says.

The board toned down that language in the final version passed Tuesday afternoon, opting for a resolution that read in part, “President Trump and his administration have overtly politicized matters better addressed through peer-reviewed, relevant science and innovative solutions to regional water use.”

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who authored the resolution, said the rivers’ fish are dwindling in population and added, “It is time not to act like a business enterprise but to realize that the health of our region is at stake.”

At the same time, he expressed hope that some sort of compromise could be forged between all parties fighting over the San Joaquin watershed, as state officials have urged.

The state board is set to vote Nov. 7 on the plan, which would require that the “unimpaired flows” of the lower San Joaquin river and its tributaries increase substantially. That would reduce the amount of water available to farms and cities, including San Francisco, by 14 percent in a typical year and twice as much in a dry year.

The city’s Public Utilities Commission has been fighting the plan and, along with farm-irrigation districts in Modesto and Turlock, has been promoting an alternative that relies more on habitat restoration to revive fish populations. The Modesto and Turlock districts issued statements Tuesday reiterating their support for their alternative plan, and the PUC pushed back on the Board of Supervisors’ resolution at a committee meeting earlier this week.

“The state’s plan would require us to release 100 million gallons of water per day during dry years,” the PUC’s general manager Harlan Kelly Jr. told the committee. “That’s equal to about half of the amount of water we deliver to our customers every day.”