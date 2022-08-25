San Fran Leads Nation in Year-to-Year Decline in Wages

By

San Fran is collapsing economically. Here is more proof: “San Francisco, California, led all of the nation’s 355 largest counties with the biggest decline in average weekly wages from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.” But the rest of the State, especially the Bay Area is also proof California is in deep economic trouble: “San Mateo County saw its average weekly wage drop by 9.0 percent from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year. It hit $3,300. In addition to San Francisco and San Mateo, only four other counties among the nation’s 355 largest saw their average weekly wages drop from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year—and two of them (Santa Clara and Sonoma) were also in the Bay Area. “ Between bad schools, a crime wave, homelessness, illegal aliens and bad roads, it is a surprise that California is not more quickly depopulating.”

San Francisco Leads Nation in Year-to-Year Decline in Wages

By Terence P. Jeffrey, CNS, 8/24/22

(CNSNews.com) – San Francisco, California, led all of the nation’s 355 largest counties with the biggest decline in average weekly wages from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

San Mateo County, which sits just south of the City and County of San Francisco, had the second largest decline in average weekly wages.

The average weekly wage in San Francisco dropped by 9.1 percent from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

Even so, the average weekly wage in San Francisco was still $3,393—the second highest in the country after New York County (Manhattan), New York, where the average weekly wage was $4,064.

San Mateo County saw its average weekly wage drop by 9.0 percent from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year. It hit $3,300.

In addition to San Francisco and San Mateo, only four other counties among the nation’s 355 largest saw their average weekly wages drop from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year—and two of them (Santa Clara and Sonoma) were also in the Bay Area.

Another was in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County, Maryland saw its wages drop by 5.9 percent from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year. Santa Clara County, California saw its wages drop by 3.8 percent; Sonoma County, California saw its wages drop by 0.8 percent; and Will County, Illinois saw its wages drop by 0.1%.

The largest year-to-year increase in wages occurred in Peoria County, Illinois, where the average weekly wage climbed by 25.8 percent from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year.

The second and third largest increase in wages were in Elkhart County, Indiana (16.6 percent) and Benton County, Arkansas (16.4 percent).