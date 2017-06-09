San Fran Mayor’s $10.1B budget includes studies on female officer recruitment, ‘anti-displacement’ policies

By

By Joshua Sabatini, SF Examiner, 6/9/17

Some of San Francisco’s smallest departments in Mayor Ed Lee’s $10.1 billion city budget proposal are taking on some large issues.

There’s promises for more timely resolution of ethics complaints, a study on how to better serve displaced families in nearby counties, an examination of how domestic violence is leading to homelessness for women and a study on the Police Department’s effort to recruit women into its officer ranks.

Supervisor Malia Cohen, who is running for the state Board of Equalization, is chair of the Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee and began the review Thursday with some of the smaller budget departments seven days after the mayor submitted his city budget proposal to the board for review.

The first set of departments that presented their budget proposals were those with some of the smallest overall budgets.

Sheryl Davis, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, which has 13 employees and a budget increasing by $305,199 to $3.38 million, said, “We are also working with the San Francisco Foundation to look at anti-displacement legislation or things that could be done to really address that, specifically around families and people of color who feel they are being pushed out.”

Davis also said her department is examining how to serve those who have been displaced and are living in nearby counties and how they are impacted by local laws that cater to existing residents, such as the local hire ordinance or neighborhood preference laws for affordable housing. The Human Rights Commission is also assisting city departments to develop equity policies to improve how spending and resources reach all segments of the population fairly.

The Ethics Commission budget proposal is $4.52 million with two additional staff members for a total of 23. LeeAnn Pelham, executive director of Ethics Commission, said that last year the commission got a boost in funding to “right-size” the department, when it increased from $3 million to $4.4 million, which helped to “re-establish a strong enforcement investigative team.

“We now have four investigative staff, whereas we only had about one FTE equivalent a year ago.” She vowed that the resolution of complaints would be “going up significantly,” whereas in the current fiscal year only 50 percent of complaints are projected to be closed.

The Status of Women’s budget is proposed to increase by $626,700 for a total of $7.6 million. About 80 percent of the budget funds violence prevention services.

Emily Murase, director of the Department on the Status of Women, said that the funding last fiscal year paid for such things as 12,000 nights of shelter and crisis hotlines answering 15,000 calls.

“911 gets about 8,000 crisis calls in this area. People are choosing community-based hotlines when they are in trouble. It is a very important complement to city services,” Murase said.

She said the department is doing a “needs assessment on the nexus between domestic violence and homelessness” and the recruitment of women as police officers.

The Academy of Sciences’ budget is set to increase by $218,512 to $6.4 million, of which $1.8 million is for salaries and benefits for 12 employees. The increase is attributed to capital projects and equipment, including shades for windows and better mold prevention air systems.

Jon Foley, executive director of the Academy of Sciences, said the institution sees 1.4 million visitors annually making it the “largest single cultural institution in San Francisco.”

He announced that “we added a new feature to our ticket offerings to offer a $3 ticket for anyone with an EBT card or is a Section 8 housing resident.”

The public is invited to comment on the budget proposal before the committee on June 19, beginning at 10 am. Meanwhile, the committee will hear more department budget proposals on Thursday and Friday of next week.