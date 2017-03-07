San Fran: Most Expensive City for Rentals—for Singles

By

Why are families fleeing San Fran? The high cost of housing. In this case, even singles have a problem to afford living in a crap room in San Fran. You would need an average income of $86,000 a year, as a single to afford an apartment one step from the slums. That also means in the future if singles do not live in the community now—when they have families they will not live in San Fran. This is a long term problem and the housing costs are a symbol of future problems. Want to live let a hamster in a cage—San Fran is the place for you.

Niall McCarthy, Forbes Online, 2/20/17

Across the world’s major cities, it’s a well-known fact that renting property can prove extraordinarily expensive. A new study from Nested has shed light on the average annual income required for a single person to rent accommodation in 72 cities worldwide. Interestingly, many of the worst cities for renters can be found in the United States with costs especially high in San Francisco and New York. Nested found that a single tenant in San Francisco would need an annual average income of $86,000 to cover his or her rental costs every year.

The study found that rental costs per square foot in San Francisco come to $4.96 per month while the annual income needed to rent family accommodation adds up to a whopping $163,330. In New York City, a single person would need an average income of $82,597 every year in order to pay the rent. Other U.S. cities in the upper part of the ranking include Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Miami. Hong Kong came third overall with rentals in the city requiring a healthy annual paycheck of $66,713.