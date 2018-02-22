San Fran Nan: Hire Illegal Aliens to “Mow Grass by the Border”

By

They have two favorite words—RESIST and NO. How can't we win seats in November with that as the Platform of the opposition Party? "However, the solutions she offered up were drastically more nonsensical than the idea of a border wall. She highlighted the most ridiculous approach — "mowing the grass" — by stating, "that's something." "Let's talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do, or mowing the grass so people can't be smuggled through the grass — that's something — levies, technology, personnel."

Pelosi’s Border Solution: ‘Mowing The Grass’

Amber Athey, Daily Caller, 2/22/18



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said during a Tuesday interview that she thinks “mowing the grass” along the border could be one solution to border security.

WATCH:

Pelosi denounced the idea of a border wall during the interview, which was broadcast on Facebook live, stating that such an idea is “never going to happen.”

“Well, I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress, but I do know that representatives in the House and Senators in that body from the border wall areas have some serious objection to a wall,” Pelosi explained. “Because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all of the other aspects of a border.”

However, the solutions she offered up were drastically more nonsensical than the idea of a border wall. She highlighted the most ridiculous approach — “mowing the grass” — by stating, “that’s something.”

“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do, or mowing the grass so people can’t be smuggled through the grass — that’s something — levies, technology, personnel.”