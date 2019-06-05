San Fran Nan: I Love and NEED Illegal Aliens in California and America!

You would expect the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be the most law abiding person in the nation, next to the President. Instead we find a sniveling wimp, begging for illegal aliens to break our laws and save us from freedom and prosperity.

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while giving the commencement address at San Francisco State University, praised illegal immigrants, calling on Congress to pass “comprehensive immigration reform” that would grant legal resident status to millions of more individuals.

“Any DREAMers in the house?” Pelosi called out while delivering the speech in her California congressional district. Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Jones joined Fox & Friends Wednesday to discuss, among other things, Pelosi’s speech, with which he had some serious issues.

“This is the culture on the college campus.”

“Let’s celebrate illegals coming into the country, breaking our laws,” Jones said. He added that Pelosi’s speech wasn’t “just a speech about wealth redistribution.” He then continued by listing some recent examples of colleges catering to illegal immigrants.

“These colleges have disinvited [Former DHS Secretary] Jeh Johnson, an Obama guy, at USC because of his border policy. You’ve got Harvard University having a special graduation for illegals. This is the culture on the college campus,” Jones said.

USC, home of sex, drug and enrollment scandals, along with Harvard, the leader in segregated black for graduation and dorms, refuse to allow speakers on campus that promote the Rule of law—both Republican and Democrat former officeholders. Pelosi is clear—she loves foreigners breaking our laws. In San Fran though, she is just a moderate!