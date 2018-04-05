San Fran Nan (Pelosi): Sending Troops to Protect Border From Terrorists/Gangs/Drug Dealers Waste of Tax $$

By

San Fran Nan Pelosi supports giving the $500 million to Planned parenthood so babies of color, female babies can be killed. On the other hand, she opposes President Trump building a wall to protect the American people from drug cartels, human sex traffickers, run of the mill thugs, MS-13 and other people wanting to rip off the people of our nation. She thinks sending troops to protect our border is wrong—but did not tell off Obama not to send our troops to the Middle East. “House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi ripped President Trump on Twitter Thursday for “pointlessly” sending troops to the border instead of working with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The California Democrat wrote: “@realDonaldTrump is using every cynical political trick in the book to ignite anti-immigrant fervor. Needlessly militarizing our southern border won’t make Americans more safe – it’s just another political calculation. “Instead of wasting resources on pointlessly sending troops to our border, @realDonaldTrump should work with Democrats to pass the DREAM Act & #ProtectDREAMers,” she added. Obviously the botox has gotten to her brain—she wants the money spent on protecting our borders to be used to give amnesty to those here, already, and to give them benefits. To her protecting the borders means fewer illegal aliens in this nation—something she opposes—she loves illegal aliens—it is Americans she does not like.

Nancy Pelosi slams Trump for ‘wasting resources on pointlessly sending troops’ to border

by Mandy Mayfield, Washington Examiner, 4/5/18

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi ripped President Trump on Twitter Thursday for “pointlessly” sending troops to the border instead of working with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The California Democrat wrote: “@realDonaldTrump is using every cynical political trick in the book to ignite anti-immigrant fervor. Needlessly militarizing our southern border won’t make Americans more safe – it’s just another political calculation.

“Instead of wasting resources on pointlessly sending troops to our border, @realDonaldTrump should work with Democrats to pass the DREAM Act & #ProtectDREAMers,” she added.

Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday to deploy the National Guard to secure the Southwest border with Mexico.

“The security of the United States is imperiled by a drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border,” Trump said in the memo.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama also deployed National Guard troops to the border.

“During the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the National Guard provided support for efforts to secure our southern border,” the memo reads. “The crisis at our southern border once again calls for the National Guard to help secure our border and protect our homeland.